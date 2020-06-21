Another classic MW2 map is coming to CoD Mobile

The developers behind Call of Duty: Mobile have confirmed that Highrise, the fan-favorite map that debuted in Modern Warfare 2, will be making a return in the coming weeks.

Modern Warfare 2, as far as Call of Duty multiplayer experiences have gone, is in the upper echelons. The game's maps had a small, chaotic feel, and encouraged replayability. We have actually seen a host of MW2 maps return in 2019's Modern Warfare, such as Rust and Scrapyard.

Rust also made a comeback in Call of Duty: Mobile, back in Season 6. We are now in Season 7, and previous leaks suggested that Highrise would be added. The news, however, has now been confirmed by the game's devs.

In a June 2o tweet, the official CoD Mobile Twitter account commented that players "wouldn't want to miss this view⁣⁣". Attached was an image of Highrise in a more conspicuous sunset, suggesting that the map may have been slightly altered for its implementation into the world of mobile gaming.

The map became synonymous with trickshotting Modern Warfare 2, thanks to the large crane and tall rooftops that overlook the main roof area of the map.

Whether these locations are still accessible in the new version of the map remains to be seen, but fans of the FPS title were incredibly excited at the prospect of revisiting the top of this particular skyscraper.

There have been concurrent rumors that Highrise will be added to Modern Warfare as well, but these rumors remain nothing more than hearsay for the time being.

If you're looking for your Highrise fix you'll have to drop into Season 7 of Call of Duty: Mobile - for now, at least.