Annoying Warzone Battle Pass glitch is back and ruining Season 2 Pacific

An annoying Warzone glitch is back and is forcing the battle pass screen to close after a few seconds, preventing players from viewing it.



Warzone players have become accustomed to bizarre glitches since the popular battle royale’s release in 2020 – many of which are retrospectively fixed by Raven Software.

From annoying footstep audio issues that have been a hot topic of discussion since Warzone’s launch to frustrating bullet hit registration issues, dropping into Caldera isn’t always as smooth as it should be.

Outside of the actual game, players have been having a tough time viewing the battle pass screen for longer than a few seconds.

In a February 15 Reddit thread, Warzone player adub915 shared a clip of them experiencing a problem with the battle pass menu.

“So the Battle Pass screen auto-closes on me every time,” said the player. “Anyone else experiencing this issue?”

As shown in the short clip, adub915 repeatedly tries to view the page but is quickly forced out of it after a few seconds.

Multiple people seem to have been experiencing the same issues, with one saying this is a known issue. “That’s happened to me so many times over the past year,” said Hufftwoseven.

Others took a more comedic route with their comments, taking the opportunity to hit out at the game. “It’s to remind you to stop buying battle passes until the game is worth a sh*t,” said SlevinScags.

How to fix Warzone battle pass freezing

According to multiple players, the battle pass freeze bug has been persistent throughout previous seasons.

Fortunately, there’s a fix to the frustration glitch. “Press RB or LB as you open the battle pass, that fixed it in last season,” said one player.

For now, the strange glitch will be added to the ever-growing list of bizarre bugs players are waiting for the devs to fix. Though, it’s unclear how long it will take for Raven Software to do so as they haven’t recognized the issue yet according to their Trello board.