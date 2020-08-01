Amateur CoD event goes ahead covertly despite announcing it was canceled

A tournament organizer allegedly flouted a ruling to cancel an amateur Call of Duty LAN event, despite publicly stating it had been canceled.

Despite the ongoing health crisis, Call of Duty players made their way to Indianapolis in hopes of competing at a Modern Warfare tournament, American Gaming Network's Indy Open.

However, the amateur event, which was scheduled to kick off on August 1, was moved to an online format last minute after AGN revealed they were contacted by Activision over "health and safety concerns."

The Indianapolis Open - Summer 2020. pic.twitter.com/ErJA3gEhy3 — American Gaming Network 🇺🇸 (@AGNEvents) August 1, 2020

"After discussions with representatives from Activision, we are deciding to change the Indianapolis Open to be online only," AGN's statement read.

With under a day until the action was supposed to start, this news was announced too late for some teams. Many had already traveled and booked accommodation or arrived at nearby hotels.

Event allegedly goes ahead on LAN

It is now alleged that the event has simply continued as normal, rather than moving online, with videos showing players gathered in the venue.

The competition was originally thought to have been thrown together and hosted at one of the teams' Airbnb homes, with u/ElementalStormz sharing a brief clip of the LAN on Reddit.

Later, it became apparent, according to some on social media, that the event was simply going ahead as planned, despite the statement to the contrary.

Seattle Surge coach Joey 'Nubzy' DiGiacomo said "Pretty sure the online thing was fake and I believe they’re holding the LAN as we speak."

Toronto Ultra's General Manager reaffirmed this claim, saying he had reported it to Activision Blizzard.

They are. I reported everything to AB. Absolutely stupid and I can’t believe they thought they’d a) get away with it and b) be bold enough to post about it. — Dominique Gelineau (@Wi5dom12) August 1, 2020

Former MLG event organizer Adam Ap condemned the videos of the event that appeared online. He called their public statement a "smoke screen."

Congrats @AGNEvents



Officially on the “never work with” list for the entire industry. Irresponsible and reckless. https://t.co/5jwecWMzWd — Adam Apicella (@MrAdamAp) August 1, 2020

They released that statement as a smoke screen and went through with the event — Adam Apicella (@MrAdamAp) August 1, 2020

A video of a match being played was posted with the result of the game, but was deleted when it started to be shared around. Another user reuploaded the video.

If the tweet gets deleted pic.twitter.com/SDOnmlP3WU — Justin Pistachio (@TheMrJPistachio) August 1, 2020

AGN founder Gage Cash simply responded, "we are hosting an online event."

Gage, you’re not as smart as you think you are. Your loop hole of having people randomly come in is going to bury you. It’s not too late, don’t be this stupid — Adam Apicella (@MrAdamAp) August 1, 2020

There was already criticism of the competitors for ignoring the safety concerns that Activision raised. Some pointed out the risks involved with this gathering.

It is unclear when Call of Duty events will move back to the regular LAN setting, with tournaments such as the CDL and Challenger's Playoffs also confirmed to be online.

What is clear is that this event, in any capacity, should not be taking place.