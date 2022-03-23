Alleged Warzone hacker to be flown out by NRG for gameplay & lie detector tests

The Call of Duty: Warzone pro recently accused of hacking, Shifty, has been given a chance to prove his innocence. NRG are offering to fly him out to their facility so he can play on a neutral PC and take a… lie detector test.

Over two years since Warzone released in March 2020, we have officially hit one of the wildest strands of the game’s timeline. We came close in July 2021, when ZLaner offered to fly his biggest hack accuser out to watch him play in person, but things fizzled.

Now, the inverse is happening. After months of community debate, frequently accused Warzone pro Shifty’s requests for a chance to prove himself on a neutral, monitored setup have been answered.

Esports and entertainment organization NRG are offering him a flight to their facility, in an opportunity to prove his innocence by playing on their PCs and taking a lie detector test. Yes, a literal lie detector test.

Alleged Warzone hacker given chance to prove his legitimacy

Now, @NRGgg's @GradyRains has come into chat and offered their Castle Facility as an option 👀 pic.twitter.com/rLqEFPToFc — Dexerto Esports (@DexertoEsports) March 21, 2022

As mentioned, Shifty has been vocal about wanting a chance to replicate his gameplay on a completely neutral setup.

His clips have been called suspicious, most notably by former CDL pro Rasim ‘Blazt’ Ogresevic, who accused him of hacking during a $100,000 tournament. Then, more accusations piled up on March 20 after Shifty struggled to match his typical performance with a new anti-cheat installed.

In response to the situation, he repeated his request for a fair shot in a neutral setting and, this time, NRG’s Grady Rains responded. With a flight to the NRG Castle on the table, the exact components of Shifty’s tests have begun taking shape.

Testing a Warzone hacker’s innocence with a lie detector?

In order for this to happen I think the event must be live-streamed, he must be fully monitored, subject to play multiple games and possibly pro players, attempt to recreate similarities from his past clips/accusations and also subject to a lie detector test — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 21, 2022

While Rains technically made the offer to Shifty, NRG’s Jake Lucky has been handling much of the brainstorming behind it. As such, the gaming influencer laid out a tentative plan for the occasion – noting that the accused streamer will be “fully monitored” playing matches (possibly against other pros) and trying to recreate some of his suspicious clips.

Further, Lucky noted that Shifty will also be “subject to a lie detector test.” This was immediately noticed as having ‘daytime TV’ energy by the community, with some likening the idea to the Maury Show.

On Shifty’s end, the accused streamer has accepted the offer and taken steps to get an ID from the DMV so that he’ll be able to travel for this chance to prove his innocence.