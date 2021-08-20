 All weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard: Confirmed guns & predictions - Dexerto
Call of Duty

All weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard: Confirmed guns & predictions

Published: 20/Aug/2021 17:36

by Jacob Hale
cod vanguard november 5
Activision

Call of Duty: Vanguard

With a return to a World War 2 setting for 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard, we take a look at the weapons we already know will be available, and others we expect to see.

Vanguard was officially revealed on August 19 with a huge in-game Warzone event, in which players had to work together to destroy Verdansk’s train which ended up showing off the full trailer for the game.

It looks set to be an absolute doozy, with fighting on multiple international fronts, bringing in a range of stories to the game itself.

As such, this means we’re bound to see a diverse weapon base. Here, we’ve listed all the guns that appear to have been confirmed by the trailer, as well as other weapons that we expect to see in Vanguard when it launches.

CoD: Vanguard weapons in trailer

While it’s impossible to tell exactly what is going to be in Vanguard, the trailer showed off several weapons that players could expect to use in-game.

Though this list isn’t definitive, these are the ones we believe were featured in the trailer:

  • PPsH
  • MG34
  • Kar98k
  • M1 Garand
  • Owen Gun
  • Walther P38
  • MP40
  • Colt 1911
  • Type 100
  • Bren
  • Mauser C96

It’s worth noting that we can not confirm these to be true with 100% certainty, though it definitely looks as if they’re going to be in Vanguard.

Predicted weapons

Obviously, that’s a pretty short list in comparison to what we expect the final weapons to be, whether at launch or throughout the game’s lifespan.

Here are some of the other guns we think players should be able to get their hands on in Call of Duty: Vanguard, primarily based off of weapons found in 2018’s World War II:

  • M1941
  • BAR
  • Gewehr 43
  • Grease Gun
  • Waffe 28
  • Springfield M1903
  • STG44
  • Lee Enfield
  • Double-Barrelled Shotgun
Call of Duty vanguard character in plane shooting weapon
Activision
Expect to see a number of familiar weapons in CoD: Vanguard.

As mentioned, neither of these lists are 100% confirmed or definitive at the time of writing.

It is worth remembering, however, that anything that is in Vanguard will also arrive in Warzone when the new battle royale experience takes over Verdansk.

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases on November 5 on Xbox, PlayStation and PC, with preorders already live.

