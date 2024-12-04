All weapon buffs and nerfs in Black Ops 6 & Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

The Season 1 Reloaded update has been announced for Black Ops 6 and Warzone, bringing with it a ton of buffs and nerfs to weapons across both games.

After Season 1 introduced the new Area 99 map and a selection of new guns, the devs are doubling down in the mid-season update. Reloaded marks the return of Warzone Ranked and the start of the winter event, but it also delivers some major balancing changes that could shake up the meta in BR and multiplayer.

So, here’s a breakdown of all the weapon buffs and nerfs in the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded update.

All buffs and nerfs in Warzone & Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded

Check out every weapon balancing change in Season 1 Reloaded below, as revealed in the official patch notes:

Black Ops 6

Instead of at launch for the Season 1 Reloaded update, Activision confirmed, “We will be releasing a large weapon balancing patch shortly after the launch of Season 1 Reloaded. The patch will address some common pieces of community feedback that we have been seeing. Here are just a few of the high level changes, with detailed notes coming later.”

Headshot damage improvements on full-auto weapons

Full removal of idle sway at the start of ADS on Sniper Rifles

Reductions to visual recoil, sway, and bob

Warzone

Assault Rifles

AK-74

Attribute Pre-patch Post-patch Maximum Damage Range Damage: 36

Range: 0-45.72 meters Damage: 36

Range: 0-53.34 meters Medium Damage Range Damage: 33

Range: 45.72-66 meters Damage: 33

Range: 53.34-71 meters Minimum Damage Range Damage: 28

Range: >66 meters Damage: 28

Range: >71 meters Bullet Velocity 760m/s 830m/s

AMES 85

Bullet Velocity increased from 760m/s to 810m/s.

AS VAL

Attribute Pre-patch Post-patch Maximum Damage Range Damage: 27

Range: 0-40.6 meters Damage: 27

Range: 0-48.26 meters Medium Damage Range Damage: 24

Range: 40.6-53.34 meters Damage: 24

Range: 48.6-66 meters Minimum Damage Range Damage: 22

Range: >53.34 meters Damage: 22

Range: >66 meters Bullet Velocity 725m/s 790m/s ADS Speed 230ms 220ms

Goblin Mk2

Bullet Velocity increased from 740m/s to 800m/s

GPR 91

Bullet Velocity increased from 730m/s to 780m/s

Krig C

Attribute Pre-patch Post-patch Maximum Damage Range Damage: 35

Range: 0-43.18 meters Damage: 35

Range: 0-47 meters Medium Damage Range Damage: 32

Range: 43.18-55.8 meters Damage: 32

Range: 47-63.1 meters Minimum Damage Range Damage: 29

Range: >55.8 meters Damage: 29

Range: >63.1 meters Bullet Velocity 750m/s 815m/s

Model L

Bullet Velocity increased from 770m/s to 820m/s

XM4

Bullet Velocity increased from 750m/s to 800m/s

STG 44 (MWIII)

Lower Torso modifier decreased from 1.3x to 1.15x

BP50

JAK Revenger Kit

Maximum Damage Range decreased from 12.1m to 10.1m.

Medium Damage Range damage decreased from 21 to 20.

Medium Damage Range decreased from 19.9m to 17.8m.

Lower Torso and Leg modifiers decreased from 1x to 0.96x.

Bullet Velocity decreased from 500m/s to 470m/s.

Battle Rifles

DTIR-30-06

Bullet Velocitydecreased from 800m/s to 730 m/s.

Upper Torso modifier decreased from 1.3x to 1.2x.

Arm modifiers decreased from 1.3x to 1x.

Leg modifiers decreased from 1x to 0.9x.

SMGs

All Black Ops 6 SMGs have had their reload speeds increased by 10%

C9

Attribute Pre-patch Post-patch Medium Damage Range 2 Damage: 28

Range: 23.3-29.7 meters Damage: 28

Range: 22.3-31 meters Minimum Damage Range Damage: 26

Range: >29.7 meters Damage: 26

Range: >31 meters Headshot Modifier 1.07x 1.1x Leg Modifiers 0.77x 0.9x

Kompakt 92

Headshots now kill in 1 less bullet, and hitting legs or lower torso is less punishing.

Attribute Pre-patch Post-patch Maximum Damage Range Damage: 25

Range: 0-10.2 meters Damage: 25

Range: 0-10.5 meters Medium Damage Range Damage: 22

Range: 10.2-20.32 meters Damage: 22

Range: 10.5-20.32 meters Headshot Modifier 1.07x 1.15x Upper Torso and Arm Modifiers 1x 1.07x Lower Torso and Leg Modifiers 0.9x 0.95x

Striker 9

Headshot modifier decreased from 1.25x to 1.22x.

Upper Torso modifier decreased from 1.15x to 1.1x.

Lower Torso modifier decreased from 1.1x to 1x.

Bullet Velocity decreased from 500m/s to 470m/s

Static-HV

Headshot modifier decreased from 1.2x to 1.15x.

Upper Torso, Lower Torso, and Arm modifiers decreased from 1.1x to 1x.

This keeps the same number of bullets to kill but makes it so you have to hit a few more headshots to get a faster TTK.

LMGS

GPMG-7

Attribute Pre-patch Post-patch Maximum Damage Range Damage: 27

Range: 0-35.56 meters Damage: 27

Range: 0-40.64 meters Medium Damage Range Damage: 22

Range: 35.56-48.26 meters Damage: 22

Range: 40.64-55.8 meters Minimum Damage Range Damage: 20

Range: >48.26 meters Damage: 20

Range: >55.88 meters Upper Torso and Arm modifiers 0.94x 1x Bullet Velocity 690m/s 750m/s ADS Speed 460ms 410ms

PU-21

Attribute Pre-patch Post-patch Medium Damage Range Damage: 25

Range: 40.64-52.07 meters Damage: 25

Range: 40.64-58.42 meters Minimum Damage Range Damage: 24

Range: >52.07 meters Damage: 23

Range: >58.42 meters Headshot modifier 1.1x 1.12x. Upper Torso and Arm modifiers 1x 1.07x Bullet Velocity 700m/s 760m/s ADS Speed 435ms 400ms

XMG

Upper Torso and Arm modifiers increased from 1x to 1.04x.

Bullet Velocity increased from 710m/s to 770m/s.

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 450ms to 420ms.

RAAL MG JAK PROTEAN AMP(MWII)

Attribute Pre-patch Post-patch Medium Damage Range Damage: 45

Range: 0-30 meters Damage: 25

Range: 0-40 meters Minimum Damage Range Damage: 30

Range: >30 meters Damage: 20

Range: >40meters

Marksman Rifles

All Black Ops 6 Marksman Rifles have had their reload speeds increased by 12%

AEK-973

Bullet Velocity increased from 860m/s to 900m/s

DM-10

Bullet Velocity increased from 850m/s to 890m/s

SWAT 5.56

Attribute Pre-patch Post-patch Maximum Damage Range Damage: 50

Range: 0-33.02 meters Damage: 50

Range: 0-40.64 meters Minimum Damage Range Damage: 40

Range: >33.02 meters Damage: 40

Range: >40.64 meters Arm modifiers 0.82x 1x Bullet Velocity 830m/s 870m/s

Tsarkov 7.62

Bullet Velocity increased from 875m/s to 915m/s

Shotguns

All Black Ops 6 Shotguns have had their reload speeds increased by 8%

Lockwood 300

Maximum Damage decreased from 50 to 28.

Maelstrom Dual Trigger

Maximum Damage decreased from 100 to 50.

Maximum Damage Range increased from 2m to 7.62m.

Minimum Damage decreased from 32 to 25.

Sniper Rifles

SP-X 80

Fixed incorrect damage value, it will now 1 shot headshot within its maximum damage range.

