All weapon buffs and nerfs in Black Ops 6 & Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

All weapon buffs and nerfs in Black Ops 6 & Warzone Season 1 ReloadedActivision
The Season 1 Reloaded update has been announced for Black Ops 6 and Warzone, bringing with it a ton of buffs and nerfs to weapons across both games.
After Season 1 introduced the new Area 99 map and a selection of new guns, the devs are doubling down in the mid-season update. Reloaded marks the return of Warzone Ranked and the start of the winter event, but it also delivers some major balancing changes that could shake up the meta in BR and multiplayer.
So, here’s a breakdown of all the weapon buffs and nerfs in the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded update.
All buffs and nerfs in Warzone & Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded
Check out every weapon balancing change in Season 1 Reloaded below, as revealed in the official patch notes:
Black Ops 6
Instead of at launch for the Season 1 Reloaded update, Activision confirmed, “We will be releasing a large weapon balancing patch shortly after the launch of Season 1 Reloaded. The patch will address some common pieces of community feedback that we have been seeing. Here are just a few of the high level changes, with detailed notes coming later.”
- Headshot damage improvements on full-auto weapons
- Full removal of idle sway at the start of ADS on Sniper Rifles
- Reductions to visual recoil, sway, and bob
Warzone
Assault Rifles
AK-74
|Attribute
|Pre-patch
|Post-patch
|Maximum Damage Range
|Damage: 36
Range: 0-45.72 meters
|Damage: 36
Range: 0-53.34 meters
|Medium Damage Range
|Damage: 33
Range: 45.72-66 meters
|Damage: 33
Range: 53.34-71 meters
|Minimum Damage Range
|Damage: 28
Range: >66 meters
|Damage: 28
Range: >71 meters
|Bullet Velocity
|760m/s
|830m/s
AMES 85
- Bullet Velocity increased from 760m/s to 810m/s.
AS VAL
|Attribute
|Pre-patch
|Post-patch
|Maximum Damage Range
|Damage: 27
Range: 0-40.6 meters
|Damage: 27
Range: 0-48.26 meters
|Medium Damage Range
|Damage: 24
Range: 40.6-53.34 meters
|Damage: 24
Range: 48.6-66 meters
|Minimum Damage Range
|Damage: 22
Range: >53.34 meters
|Damage: 22
Range: >66 meters
|Bullet Velocity
|725m/s
|790m/s
|ADS Speed
|230ms
|220ms
Goblin Mk2
- Bullet Velocity increased from 740m/s to 800m/s
GPR 91
- Bullet Velocity increased from 730m/s to 780m/s
Krig C
|Attribute
|Pre-patch
|Post-patch
|Maximum Damage Range
|Damage: 35
Range: 0-43.18 meters
|Damage: 35
Range: 0-47 meters
|Medium Damage Range
|Damage: 32
Range: 43.18-55.8 meters
|Damage: 32
Range: 47-63.1 meters
|Minimum Damage Range
|Damage: 29
Range: >55.8 meters
|Damage: 29
Range: >63.1 meters
|Bullet Velocity
|750m/s
|815m/s
Model L
- Bullet Velocity increased from 770m/s to 820m/s
XM4
- Bullet Velocity increased from 750m/s to 800m/s
STG 44 (MWIII)
- Lower Torso modifier decreased from 1.3x to 1.15x
BP50
- JAK Revenger Kit
- Maximum Damage Range decreased from 12.1m to 10.1m.
- Medium Damage Range damage decreased from 21 to 20.
- Medium Damage Range decreased from 19.9m to 17.8m.
- Lower Torso and Leg modifiers decreased from 1x to 0.96x.
- Bullet Velocity decreased from 500m/s to 470m/s.
Battle Rifles
DTIR-30-06
- Bullet Velocitydecreased from 800m/s to 730 m/s.
- Upper Torso modifier decreased from 1.3x to 1.2x.
- Arm modifiers decreased from 1.3x to 1x.
- Leg modifiers decreased from 1x to 0.9x.
SMGs
- All Black Ops 6 SMGs have had their reload speeds increased by 10%
C9
|Attribute
|Pre-patch
|Post-patch
|Medium Damage Range 2
|Damage: 28
Range: 23.3-29.7 meters
|Damage: 28
Range: 22.3-31 meters
|Minimum Damage Range
|Damage: 26
Range: >29.7 meters
|Damage: 26
Range: >31 meters
|Headshot Modifier
|1.07x
|1.1x
|Leg Modifiers
|0.77x
|0.9x
Kompakt 92
- Headshots now kill in 1 less bullet, and hitting legs or lower torso is less punishing.
|Attribute
|Pre-patch
|Post-patch
|Maximum Damage Range
|Damage: 25
Range: 0-10.2 meters
|Damage: 25
Range: 0-10.5 meters
|Medium Damage Range
|Damage: 22
Range: 10.2-20.32 meters
|Damage: 22
Range: 10.5-20.32 meters
|Headshot Modifier
|1.07x
|1.15x
|Upper Torso and Arm Modifiers
|1x
|1.07x
|Lower Torso and Leg Modifiers
|0.9x
|0.95x
Striker 9
- Headshot modifier decreased from 1.25x to 1.22x.
- Upper Torso modifier decreased from 1.15x to 1.1x.
- Lower Torso modifier decreased from 1.1x to 1x.
- Bullet Velocity decreased from 500m/s to 470m/s
Static-HV
- Headshot modifier decreased from 1.2x to 1.15x.
- Upper Torso, Lower Torso, and Arm modifiers decreased from 1.1x to 1x.
- This keeps the same number of bullets to kill but makes it so you have to hit a few more headshots to get a faster TTK.
LMGS
GPMG-7
|Attribute
|Pre-patch
|Post-patch
|Maximum Damage Range
|Damage: 27
Range: 0-35.56 meters
|Damage: 27
Range: 0-40.64 meters
|Medium Damage Range
|Damage: 22
Range: 35.56-48.26 meters
|Damage: 22
Range: 40.64-55.8 meters
|Minimum Damage Range
|Damage: 20
Range: >48.26 meters
|Damage: 20
Range: >55.88 meters
|Upper Torso and Arm modifiers
|0.94x
|1x
|Bullet Velocity
|690m/s
|750m/s
|ADS Speed
|460ms
|410ms
PU-21
|Attribute
|Pre-patch
|Post-patch
|Medium Damage Range
|Damage: 25
Range: 40.64-52.07 meters
|Damage: 25
Range: 40.64-58.42 meters
|Minimum Damage Range
|Damage: 24
Range: >52.07 meters
|Damage: 23
Range: >58.42 meters
|Headshot modifier
|1.1x
|1.12x.
|Upper Torso and Arm modifiers
|1x
|1.07x
|Bullet Velocity
|700m/s
|760m/s
|ADS Speed
|435ms
|400ms
XMG
- Upper Torso and Arm modifiers increased from 1x to 1.04x.
- Bullet Velocity increased from 710m/s to 770m/s.
- Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 450ms to 420ms.
RAAL MG JAK PROTEAN AMP(MWII)
|Attribute
|Pre-patch
|Post-patch
|Medium Damage Range
|Damage: 45
Range: 0-30 meters
|Damage: 25
Range: 0-40 meters
|Minimum Damage Range
|Damage: 30
Range: >30 meters
|Damage: 20
Range: >40meters
Marksman Rifles
- All Black Ops 6 Marksman Rifles have had their reload speeds increased by 12%
AEK-973
- Bullet Velocity increased from 860m/s to 900m/s
DM-10
Bullet Velocity increased from 850m/s to 890m/s
SWAT 5.56
|Attribute
|Pre-patch
|Post-patch
|Maximum Damage Range
|Damage: 50
Range: 0-33.02 meters
|Damage: 50
Range: 0-40.64 meters
|Minimum Damage Range
|Damage: 40
Range: >33.02 meters
|Damage: 40
Range: >40.64 meters
|Arm modifiers
|0.82x
|1x
|Bullet Velocity
|830m/s
|870m/s
Tsarkov 7.62
- Bullet Velocity increased from 875m/s to 915m/s
Shotguns
- All Black Ops 6 Shotguns have had their reload speeds increased by 8%
Lockwood 300
- Maximum Damage decreased from 50 to 28.
Maelstrom Dual Trigger
- Maximum Damage decreased from 100 to 50.
- Maximum Damage Range increased from 2m to 7.62m.
- Minimum Damage decreased from 32 to 25.
Sniper Rifles
SP-X 80
- Fixed incorrect damage value, it will now 1 shot headshot within its maximum damage range.
