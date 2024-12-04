GamingCall of Duty

All weapon buffs and nerfs in Black Ops 6 & Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

Nathan Warby
Black Ops 6 player using player as human shieldActivision

The Season 1 Reloaded update has been announced for Black Ops 6 and Warzone, bringing with it a ton of buffs and nerfs to weapons across both games.

After Season 1 introduced the new Area 99 map and a selection of new guns, the devs are doubling down in the mid-season update. Reloaded marks the return of Warzone Ranked and the start of the winter event, but it also delivers some major balancing changes that could shake up the meta in BR and multiplayer.

So, here’s a breakdown of all the weapon buffs and nerfs in the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded update.

All buffs and nerfs in Warzone & Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded

Check out every weapon balancing change in Season 1 Reloaded below, as revealed in the official patch notes:

Black Ops 6

Instead of at launch for the Season 1 Reloaded update, Activision confirmed, “We will be releasing a large weapon balancing patch shortly after the launch of Season 1 Reloaded. The patch will address some common pieces of community feedback that we have been seeing. Here are just a few of the high level changes, with detailed notes coming later.”

  • Headshot damage improvements on full-auto weapons
  • Full removal of idle sway at the start of ADS on Sniper Rifles
  • Reductions to visual recoil, sway, and bob
Warzone player shooting while diving backwardsActivision

Warzone

Assault Rifles

AK-74

AttributePre-patchPost-patch
Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 36
Range: 0-45.72 meters		Damage: 36
Range: 0-53.34 meters
Medium Damage RangeDamage: 33
Range: 45.72-66 meters		Damage: 33
Range: 53.34-71 meters
Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 28
Range: >66 meters		Damage: 28
Range: >71 meters
Bullet Velocity760m/s 830m/s

AMES 85

  • Bullet Velocity increased from 760m/s to 810m/s.

AS VAL

AttributePre-patchPost-patch
Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 27
Range: 0-40.6 meters		Damage: 27
Range: 0-48.26 meters
Medium Damage RangeDamage: 24
Range: 40.6-53.34 meters		Damage: 24
Range: 48.6-66 meters
Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 22
Range: >53.34 meters		Damage: 22
Range: >66 meters
Bullet Velocity725m/s 790m/s
ADS Speed230ms220ms

Goblin Mk2

  • Bullet Velocity increased from 740m/s to 800m/s

GPR 91

  • Bullet Velocity increased from 730m/s to 780m/s

Krig C

AttributePre-patchPost-patch
Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 35
Range: 0-43.18 meters		Damage: 35
Range: 0-47 meters
Medium Damage RangeDamage: 32
Range: 43.18-55.8 meters		Damage: 32
Range: 47-63.1 meters
Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 29
Range: >55.8 meters		Damage: 29
Range: >63.1 meters
Bullet Velocity750m/s 815m/s

Model L

  • Bullet Velocity increased from 770m/s to 820m/s

XM4

  • Bullet Velocity increased from 750m/s to 800m/s

STG 44 (MWIII)

  • Lower Torso modifier decreased from 1.3x to 1.15x

BP50

  • JAK Revenger Kit
  • Maximum Damage Range decreased from 12.1m to 10.1m.
  • Medium Damage Range damage decreased from 21 to 20.
  • Medium Damage Range decreased from 19.9m to 17.8m.
  • Lower Torso and Leg modifiers decreased from 1x to 0.96x.
  • Bullet Velocity decreased from 500m/s to 470m/s.

Battle Rifles

DTIR-30-06

  • Bullet Velocitydecreased from 800m/s to 730 m/s.
  • Upper Torso modifier decreased from 1.3x to 1.2x.
  • Arm modifiers decreased from 1.3x to 1x.
  • Leg modifiers decreased from 1x to 0.9x.

SMGs

  • All Black Ops 6 SMGs have had their reload speeds increased by 10%

C9

AttributePre-patchPost-patch
Medium Damage Range 2Damage: 28
Range: 23.3-29.7 meters		Damage: 28
Range: 22.3-31 meters
Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 26
Range: >29.7 meters		Damage: 26
Range: >31 meters
Headshot Modifier1.07x1.1x
Leg Modifiers 0.77x0.9x

Kompakt 92

  • Headshots now kill in 1 less bullet, and hitting legs or lower torso is less punishing.
AttributePre-patchPost-patch
Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 25
Range: 0-10.2 meters		Damage: 25
Range: 0-10.5 meters
Medium Damage RangeDamage: 22
Range: 10.2-20.32 meters		Damage: 22
Range: 10.5-20.32 meters
Headshot Modifier1.07x 1.15x
Upper Torso and Arm Modifiers1x 1.07x
Lower Torso and Leg Modifiers 0.9x0.95x

Striker 9

  • Headshot modifier decreased from 1.25x to 1.22x.
  • Upper Torso modifier decreased from 1.15x to 1.1x.
  • Lower Torso modifier decreased from 1.1x to 1x.
  • Bullet Velocity decreased from 500m/s to 470m/s

Static-HV

  • Headshot modifier decreased from 1.2x to 1.15x.
  • Upper Torso, Lower Torso, and Arm modifiers decreased from 1.1x to 1x.
  • This keeps the same number of bullets to kill but makes it so you have to hit a few more headshots to get a faster TTK.

LMGS

GPMG-7

AttributePre-patchPost-patch
Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 27
Range: 0-35.56 meters		Damage: 27
Range: 0-40.64 meters
Medium Damage RangeDamage: 22
Range: 35.56-48.26 meters		Damage: 22
Range: 40.64-55.8 meters
Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 20
Range: >48.26 meters		Damage: 20
Range: >55.88 meters
Upper Torso and Arm modifiers0.94x1x
Bullet Velocity 690m/s750m/s
ADS Speed460ms 410ms

PU-21

AttributePre-patchPost-patch
Medium Damage RangeDamage: 25
Range: 40.64-52.07 meters		Damage: 25
Range: 40.64-58.42 meters
Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 24
Range: >52.07 meters		Damage: 23
Range: >58.42 meters
Headshot modifier 1.1x1.12x.
Upper Torso and Arm modifiers1x 1.07x
Bullet Velocity700m/s 760m/s
ADS Speed435ms400ms

XMG

  • Upper Torso and Arm modifiers increased from 1x to 1.04x.
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 710m/s to 770m/s.
  • Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 450ms to 420ms.

RAAL MG JAK PROTEAN AMP(MWII)

AttributePre-patchPost-patch
Medium Damage RangeDamage: 45
Range: 0-30 meters		Damage: 25
Range: 0-40 meters
Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 30
Range: >30 meters		Damage: 20
Range: >40meters

Marksman Rifles

  • All Black Ops 6 Marksman Rifles have had their reload speeds increased by 12%

AEK-973

  • Bullet Velocity increased from 860m/s to 900m/s

DM-10

Bullet Velocity increased from 850m/s to 890m/s

SWAT 5.56

AttributePre-patchPost-patch
Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 50
Range: 0-33.02 meters		Damage: 50
Range: 0-40.64 meters
Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 40
Range: >33.02 meters		Damage: 40
Range: >40.64 meters
Arm modifiers 0.82x1x
Bullet Velocity830m/s  870m/s

Tsarkov 7.62

  • Bullet Velocity increased from 875m/s to 915m/s

Shotguns

  • All Black Ops 6 Shotguns have had their reload speeds increased by 8%

Lockwood 300

  • Maximum Damage decreased from 50 to 28.
    Maelstrom Dual Trigger
  • Maximum Damage decreased from 100 to 50.
  • Maximum Damage Range increased from 2m to 7.62m.
  • Minimum Damage decreased from 32 to 25.

Sniper Rifles

SP-X 80

  • Fixed incorrect damage value, it will now 1 shot headshot within its maximum damage range.

For more on Call of Duty, take a look at the new Citadella des Morts Zombies map and the best guns in Warzone.

