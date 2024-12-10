All weapon buffs and nerfs in Black Ops 6 & Warzone December 10 update

The patch notes for Black Ops 6’s December 10 update detail numerous weapons buffs and nerfs, with Assault Rifles, SMGs, and LMGs all receiving tweaks.

Players have been demanding headshot damage buffs in Black Ops 6 for weeks, prompting developers to take strides to address user feedback in the latest update.

As such, the December 10 patch features dozens of tweaks for Assault Rifles, LMGs, and SMGs. And the vast majority of said tweaks revolve around damage adjustments.

General Adjustments

Black Ops 6 and Warzone are both getting updates in this patch, but note that these general changes will apply to both the base multiplayer and the BR mode. Warzone-specific changes will come later.

The Black Ops 6 update reads as follows:

Activision

Assault Rifle Adjustments

XM4

Maximum Damage Range Damage: 23 >>> 22 Range: 0 – 16.5m >>> 0 – 40.6m

Medium Damage Range Damage: 22 >>> None Range: 16.6 – 40.6m >>> Note: This weapon will now only have Maximum and Minimum Damage Ranges.

Minimum Damage Range Damage: 19 >>> 19 Range: >40.6m >>> >40.6m

Additional Adjustments Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.25

Attachment Adjustments CHF Barrel Attachment Headshot multiplier increased from 1.25 to 1.3



Ames 85

Maximum Damage Range Damage: 23 >>> 23 Range: 0 – 50.8m >>> 0 – 15.2m

Medium Damage Range Damage: None >>> 22 Range: Note: This weapon previously only had Maximum and Minimum Damage Ranges >>> 15.3 – 50.8m

Minimum Damage Range Damage: 19 >>> 19 Range: >50.8m >>> >50.8m

Additional Adjustments Headshot multiplier increased from 1.12 to 1.2

Attachment Adjustments CHF Barrel Attachment Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.25 to 1.3 Vertical View Kick and Gun Kick penalty improved from 50% to 45%



GPR 91

Maximum Damage Range Damage: 23 >>> 23 Range: 0 – 19.1m >>> 0 – 17.8m

Medium Damage Range Damage: 22 >>> 22 Range: 19.1 – 45.7m >>> 17.9m – 45.7m

Minimum Damage Range Damage: 19 >>> 19 Range: >45.7m >>> >45.7m

Additional Adjustments Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.25

Attachment Adjustments CHF Barrel Attachment Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.2 to 1.35 Vertical View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 50% to 55% Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%



Goblin Mk2

Maximum Damage Range Damage: 39 >>> 40 Range: 0 – 39.4m >>> 0 – 16.5m

Medium Damage Range Damage: None >>> 37 Range: Note: This weapon previously only had Maximum and Minimum Damage Ranges >>> 16.6m – 39.4m

Minimum Damage Range Damage: 30 >>> 30 Range: >39.4m >>> >39.4m

Additional Adjustments Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.25

Attachment Adjustments CHF Barrel Attachment Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.4 to 1.5 Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%



Model L

Maximum Damage Range Damage: 27 >>> 28 Range: 0 – 44.5m >>> 0 – 44.5m

Minimum Damage Range Damage: 22 >>> 22 Range: >44.5m >>> >44.5m

Additional Adjustments Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.25

Attachment Adjustments CHF Barrel Attachment Vertical View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 50% to 55% Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%



AK 74

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.27

AS VAL Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range Damage: 20 >>> 22 Range: 0 – 21.6m >>> 0 – 12.7m

Medium Damage Range Damage: 17 >>> 18 Range: 21.7 – 43.2m >>> 12.8m – 43.2m

Minimum Damage Range Damage: 15 >>> 16 Range: >43.2m >>> >43.2m

Additional Adjustments Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3 to 1.24



Krig C

Dev Note : The Krig has been a top performer since its release at the start of the season. We are adjusting its handling and recoil to balance against its competitive TTK.

: The Krig has been a top performer since its release at the start of the season. We are adjusting its handling and recoil to balance against its competitive TTK. Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.25

Sprint to Fire Time increased from 0.2s to 0.21s

Tactical Sprint to Fire Time increased from 0.3s to 0.31s

View Kick Strength, Direction, and Deviation slightly increased

View Kick now progresses through pattern in shorter number of bullets

SMG Adjustments

C9

Maximum Damage Range Damage: 29 >>> 26 Range: 0 – 13.3m >>> 0 – 15.2m

Medium Damage Range 1 Damage: 23 >>> 22 Range: 13.3 – 16.5m >>> 15.3 – 20.3m

Medium Damage Range 2 Damage: 19 >>> 18 Range: 16.6 – 30.5m >>> 20.4m – 33m

Minimum Damage Range Damage: 16 >>> 15 Range: >>30.5m >>> >33m

Additional Adjustments Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.27

Attachment Adjustments CHF Barrel Attachment Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.2 to 1.35



KSV

Maximum Damage Range Damage: 26 >>> 26 Range: 0 – 10.8m >>> 0 – 12.7m

Medium Damage Range 1 Damage: 21 >>> 21 Range: 10.9 – 15.9m >>> 12.8 – 19.7m

Medium Damage Range 2 Damage: 15 >>> 15 Range: 16 – 29.2m >>> 19.8 – 31.8m

Minimum Damage Range Damage: 13 >>> 13 Range: >>29.2m >>> >31.8m

Additional Adjustments Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.25

Attachment Adjustments CHF Barrel Attachment Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.3 to 1.38



Tanto .22

Maximum Damage Range Damage: 38 >>> 38 Range: 0 – 6.4m >>> 0 – 8.9m

Medium Damage Range 1 Damage: 34 >>> 34 Range: 6.4 – 16.5m >>> 9.0 – 20.3m

Medium Damage Range 2 Damage: 28 >>> 29 Range: 16.6 – 27.9m >>> 20.4 – 30.5m

Minimum Damage Range Damage: 22 >>> 22 Range: >27.9m >>> >30.5m



PP-919

Maximum Damage Range Damage: 25 >>> 25 Range: 0 – 16.5m >>> 0 – 18.4m

Medium Damage Range 1 Damage: 20 >>> 20 Range: 16.6 – 20.3m >>> 18.5 – 24.1m

Medium Damage Range 2 Damage: 17 >>> 18 Range: 20.4 – 31.8m >>> 24.2 – 34.3m

Minimum Damage Range Damage: 15 >>> 15 Range: >31.8m >>> >34.3m



Jackdal PDW

Maximum Damage Range Damage: 27 >>> 26 Range: 0 – 15.2m >>> 0 – 17.1m

Medium Damage Range 1 Damage: 20 >>> 22 Range: 15.3 – 18.4m >>> 17.2 – 22.2m

Medium Damage Range 2 Damage: 17 >>> 18 Range: 18.5 – 29.8m >>> 22.3 – 32.4m

Minimum Damage: 15 >>> 15 Range: >29.8m >>> >32.4m

Additional Adjustments Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2 to 1.27

Attachment Adjustments CHF Barrel Attachment Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.28 to 1.35



Kompakt 92

Maximum Damage Range Damage: 20 >>> 20 Range: 0 – 11.4m >>> 0 – 13.3m

Medium Damage Range 1 Damage: 17 >>> 17 Range: 11.4 – 15.2m >>> 13.4 – 19.1m

Medium Damage Range 2 Damage: 13 >>> 13 Range: 15.3 – 26.7m >>> 19.2 – 27.9m

Minimum Damage: 10 >>> 11 Range: >26.7m >>> >27.9m

Additional Adjustments Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.24

Attachment Adjustments CHF Barrel Attachement Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.3 to 1.4



LMG Adjustments

XMG

Attachment adjustments: CHF Barrel Attachment Vertical View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 45% to 50% Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%



PU-21

Max bullet damage increased: 26 >>> 27

Attachment adjustments CHF Barrel Attachment Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.35 to 1.4



GPMG-7

Max bullet damage increased: 22 >>> 23

Minimum bullet damage increased: 18 >>> 19

Headshot multiplier reduced: 1.2 >>> 1.15

Attachment adjustments: CHF Barrel Attachment Headshot Multiplier reduced from 1.3 to 1.25 Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%



Assault Rifles

SMGs

Saug

Attachment adjustments Akimbo Hip Spread penalty increased from 12% to 70%. View Kick penalty increased from 15% to 20%.



LMGs

Shotguns

Maelstrom

Attachment adjustments Dragon’s Breath Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 18. Medium Damage Range 1 damage decreased from 25 to 14. Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 7.62 meters to 6.35. Medium Damage Range 2 damage decreased from 12 to 11. Medium Damage Range 2 decreased from 19. 68 meters to 10.16.



Melee Weapons

Knife

Time between melee swings improved by 7.5%.

Baseball Bat

Time between melee swings improved by 14%.

Power Drill