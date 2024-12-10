GamingCall of Duty

All weapon buffs and nerfs in Black Ops 6 & Warzone December 10 update

Brianna Reeves
black ops 6 updateActivision

The patch notes for Black Ops 6’s December 10 update detail numerous weapons buffs and nerfs, with Assault Rifles, SMGs, and LMGs all receiving tweaks.

Players have been demanding headshot damage buffs in Black Ops 6 for weeks, prompting developers to take strides to address user feedback in the latest update.

As such, the December 10 patch features dozens of tweaks for Assault Rifles, LMGs, and SMGs. And the vast majority of said tweaks revolve around damage adjustments.

Patch notes for the Black Ops 6 December 10 update

General Adjustments

Black Ops 6 and Warzone are both getting updates in this patch, but note that these general changes will apply to both the base multiplayer and the BR mode. Warzone-specific changes will come later.

The Black Ops 6 update reads as follows:

black ops 6 updateActivision

Assault Rifle Adjustments

XM4

  • Maximum Damage Range
    • Damage: 23 >>> 22
    • Range: 0 – 16.5m >>> 0 – 40.6m
  • Medium Damage Range
    • Damage: 22 >>> None
    • Range: 16.6 – 40.6m >>> Note: This weapon will now only have Maximum and Minimum Damage Ranges.
  • Minimum Damage Range
    • Damage: 19 >>> 19
    • Range: >40.6m >>> >40.6m
  • Additional Adjustments
    • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.25
  • Attachment Adjustments
    • CHF Barrel Attachment
      • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.25 to 1.3

Ames 85

  • Maximum Damage Range
    • Damage: 23 >>> 23
    • Range: 0 – 50.8m >>> 0 – 15.2m
  • Medium Damage Range
    • Damage: None >>> 22
    • Range: Note: This weapon previously only had Maximum and Minimum Damage Ranges >>> 15.3 – 50.8m
  • Minimum Damage Range
    • Damage: 19 >>> 19
    • Range: >50.8m >>> >50.8m
  • Additional Adjustments
    • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.12 to 1.2
  • Attachment Adjustments
    • CHF Barrel Attachment
      • Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.25 to 1.3
      • Vertical View Kick and Gun Kick penalty improved from 50% to 45%

GPR 91

  • Maximum Damage Range
    • Damage: 23 >>> 23
    • Range: 0 – 19.1m >>> 0 – 17.8m
  • Medium Damage Range
    • Damage: 22 >>> 22
    • Range: 19.1 – 45.7m >>> 17.9m – 45.7m
  • Minimum Damage Range
    • Damage: 19 >>> 19
    • Range: >45.7m >>> >45.7m
  • Additional Adjustments
    • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.25
  • Attachment Adjustments
    • CHF Barrel Attachment
      • Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.2 to 1.35
      • Vertical View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 50% to 55%
      • Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%

Goblin Mk2

  • Maximum Damage Range
    • Damage: 39 >>> 40
    • Range: 0 – 39.4m >>> 0 – 16.5m
  • Medium Damage Range
    • Damage: None >>> 37
    • Range: Note: This weapon previously only had Maximum and Minimum Damage Ranges >>> 16.6m – 39.4m
  • Minimum Damage Range
    • Damage: 30 >>> 30
    • Range: >39.4m >>> >39.4m
  • Additional Adjustments
    • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.25
  • Attachment Adjustments
    • CHF Barrel Attachment
      • Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.4 to 1.5
      • Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%

Model L

  • Maximum Damage Range
    • Damage: 27 >>> 28
    • Range: 0 – 44.5m >>> 0 – 44.5m
  • Minimum Damage Range
    • Damage: 22 >>> 22
    • Range: >44.5m >>> >44.5m
  • Additional Adjustments
    • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.25
  • Attachment Adjustments
    • CHF Barrel Attachment
      • Vertical View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 50% to 55%
      • Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%

AK 74

  • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.27

AS VAL Damage Adjustments

  • Maximum Damage Range
    • Damage: 20 >>> 22
    • Range: 0 – 21.6m >>> 0 – 12.7m
  • Medium Damage Range
    • Damage: 17 >>> 18
    • Range: 21.7 – 43.2m >>> 12.8m – 43.2m
  • Minimum Damage Range
    • Damage: 15 >>> 16
    • Range: >43.2m >>> >43.2m
  • Additional Adjustments
    • Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3 to 1.24

Krig C

  • Dev Note: The Krig has been a top performer since its release at the start of the season. We are adjusting its handling and recoil to balance against its competitive TTK.
  • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.25
  • Sprint to Fire Time increased from 0.2s to 0.21s
  • Tactical Sprint to Fire Time increased from 0.3s to 0.31s
  • View Kick Strength, Direction, and Deviation slightly increased
  • View Kick now progresses through pattern in shorter number of bullets

SMG Adjustments

C9

  • Maximum Damage Range
    • Damage: 29 >>> 26
    • Range: 0 – 13.3m >>> 0 – 15.2m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
    • Damage: 23 >>> 22
    • Range: 13.3 – 16.5m >>> 15.3 – 20.3m
  • Medium Damage Range 2
    • Damage: 19 >>> 18
    • Range: 16.6 – 30.5m >>> 20.4m – 33m
  • Minimum Damage Range
    • Damage: 16 >>> 15
    • Range: >>30.5m >>> >33m
  • Additional Adjustments
    • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.27
  • Attachment Adjustments
    • CHF Barrel Attachment
      • Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.2 to 1.35

KSV

  • Maximum Damage Range
    • Damage: 26 >>> 26
    • Range: 0 – 10.8m >>> 0 – 12.7m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
    • Damage: 21 >>> 21
    • Range: 10.9 – 15.9m >>> 12.8 – 19.7m
  • Medium Damage Range 2
    • Damage: 15 >>> 15
    • Range: 16 – 29.2m >>> 19.8 – 31.8m
  • Minimum Damage Range
    • Damage: 13 >>> 13
    • Range: >>29.2m >>> >31.8m
  • Additional Adjustments
    • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.25
  • Attachment Adjustments
    • CHF Barrel Attachment
      • Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.3 to 1.38

Tanto .22

  • Maximum Damage Range
    • Damage: 38 >>> 38
    • Range: 0 – 6.4m >>> 0 – 8.9m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
    • Damage: 34 >>> 34
    • Range: 6.4 – 16.5m >>> 9.0 – 20.3m
  • Medium Damage Range 2
    • Damage: 28 >>> 29
    • Range: 16.6 – 27.9m >>> 20.4 – 30.5m
  • Minimum Damage Range
    • Damage: 22 >>> 22
    • Range: >27.9m >>> >30.5m

PP-919

  • Maximum Damage Range
    • Damage: 25 >>> 25
    • Range: 0 – 16.5m >>> 0 – 18.4m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
    • Damage: 20 >>> 20
    • Range: 16.6 – 20.3m >>> 18.5 – 24.1m
  • Medium Damage Range 2
    • Damage: 17 >>> 18
    • Range: 20.4 – 31.8m >>> 24.2 – 34.3m
  • Minimum Damage Range
    • Damage: 15 >>> 15
    • Range: >31.8m >>> >34.3m

Jackdal PDW

  • Maximum Damage Range
    • Damage: 27 >>> 26
    • Range: 0 – 15.2m >>> 0 – 17.1m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
    • Damage: 20 >>> 22
    • Range: 15.3 – 18.4m >>> 17.2 – 22.2m
  • Medium Damage Range 2
    • Damage: 17 >>> 18
    • Range: 18.5 – 29.8m >>> 22.3 – 32.4m
  • Minimum
    • Damage: 15 >>> 15
    • Range: >29.8m >>> >32.4m
  • Additional Adjustments
    • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2 to 1.27
  • Attachment Adjustments
    • CHF Barrel Attachment
      • Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.28 to 1.35

Kompakt 92

  • Maximum Damage Range
    • Damage: 20 >>> 20
    • Range: 0 – 11.4m >>> 0 – 13.3m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
    • Damage: 17 >>> 17
    • Range: 11.4 – 15.2m >>> 13.4 – 19.1m
  • Medium Damage Range 2
    • Damage: 13 >>> 13
    • Range: 15.3 – 26.7m >>> 19.2 – 27.9m
  • Minimum
    • Damage: 10 >>> 11
    • Range: >26.7m >>> >27.9m
  • Additional Adjustments
    • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.24
  • Attachment Adjustments
    • CHF Barrel Attachement
      • Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.3 to 1.4

LMG Adjustments

XMG

  • Attachment adjustments:
    • CHF Barrel Attachment
      • Vertical View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 45% to 50%
      • Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%

PU-21

  • Max bullet damage increased: 26 >>> 27
  • Attachment adjustments
    • CHF Barrel Attachment
      • Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.35 to 1.4

GPMG-7

  • Max bullet damage increased: 22 >>> 23
  • Minimum bullet damage increased: 18 >>> 19
  • Headshot multiplier reduced: 1.2 >>> 1.15
  • Attachment adjustments:
    • CHF Barrel Attachment
      • Headshot Multiplier reduced from 1.3 to 1.25
      • Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%

Warzone December 10 update weapon changes

Assault Rifles

AMES 85

  • Attachment adjustments
    • Vertical View Kick and Gun Kick penalty decreased from 50% to 45%.

Goblin Mk2

  • Attachment adjustments
    • CHF Barrel
      • Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%.

GPR 91

  • Attachment adjustments
    • CHF Barrel
      • Vertical View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 50% to 55%.
      • Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%.

Krig C

  • Sprint to Fire Time increased from 0.2s to 0.21s.
  • Tactical Sprint to Fire Time increased from 0.3s to 0.31s.
  • View Kick Strength, Direction, and Deviation slightly increased.
  • View Kick now progresses through pattern in shorter number of bullets.

Model L

  • Attachment adjustments
    • CHF Barrel
      • Vertical View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 50% to 55%.
      • Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%.

SMGs

Saug

  • Attachment adjustments
    • Akimbo
      • Hip Spread penalty increased from 12% to 70%.
      • View Kick penalty increased from 15% to 20%.

LMGs

GPMG-7

  • Attachment adjustments
    • CHF Barrel
      • Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%.

XMG

  • Attachment adjustments
    • CHF Barrel
      • Vertical View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 45% to 50%.
      • Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%.

Shotguns

Maelstrom

  • Attachment adjustments
    • Dragon’s Breath
      • Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 18.
      • Medium Damage Range 1 damage decreased from 25 to 14.
      • Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 7.62 meters to 6.35.
      • Medium Damage Range 2 damage decreased from 12 to 11.
      • Medium Damage Range 2 decreased from 19. 68 meters to 10.16.

Melee Weapons

Knife

  • Time between melee swings improved by 7.5%.

Baseball Bat

  • Time between melee swings improved by 14%.

Power Drill

  • Time between melee swings improved by 9.5%.
