All weapon buffs and nerfs in Black Ops 6 & Warzone December 10 update

All weapon buffs and nerfs in Black Ops 6 & Warzone December 10 updateActivision
The patch notes for Black Ops 6’s December 10 update detail numerous weapons buffs and nerfs, with Assault Rifles, SMGs, and LMGs all receiving tweaks.
Players have been demanding headshot damage buffs in Black Ops 6 for weeks, prompting developers to take strides to address user feedback in the latest update.
As such, the December 10 patch features dozens of tweaks for Assault Rifles, LMGs, and SMGs. And the vast majority of said tweaks revolve around damage adjustments.
Patch notes for the Black Ops 6 December 10 update
General Adjustments
Black Ops 6 and Warzone are both getting updates in this patch, but note that these general changes will apply to both the base multiplayer and the BR mode. Warzone-specific changes will come later.
The Black Ops 6 update reads as follows:
Assault Rifle Adjustments
XM4
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 23 >>> 22
- Range: 0 – 16.5m >>> 0 – 40.6m
- Medium Damage Range
- Damage: 22 >>> None
- Range: 16.6 – 40.6m >>> Note: This weapon will now only have Maximum and Minimum Damage Ranges.
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 19 >>> 19
- Range: >40.6m >>> >40.6m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.25
- Attachment Adjustments
- CHF Barrel Attachment
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.25 to 1.3
- CHF Barrel Attachment
Ames 85
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 23 >>> 23
- Range: 0 – 50.8m >>> 0 – 15.2m
- Medium Damage Range
- Damage: None >>> 22
- Range: Note: This weapon previously only had Maximum and Minimum Damage Ranges >>> 15.3 – 50.8m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 19 >>> 19
- Range: >50.8m >>> >50.8m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.12 to 1.2
- Attachment Adjustments
- CHF Barrel Attachment
- Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.25 to 1.3
- Vertical View Kick and Gun Kick penalty improved from 50% to 45%
- CHF Barrel Attachment
GPR 91
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 23 >>> 23
- Range: 0 – 19.1m >>> 0 – 17.8m
- Medium Damage Range
- Damage: 22 >>> 22
- Range: 19.1 – 45.7m >>> 17.9m – 45.7m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 19 >>> 19
- Range: >45.7m >>> >45.7m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.25
- Attachment Adjustments
- CHF Barrel Attachment
- Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.2 to 1.35
- Vertical View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 50% to 55%
- Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%
- CHF Barrel Attachment
Goblin Mk2
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 39 >>> 40
- Range: 0 – 39.4m >>> 0 – 16.5m
- Medium Damage Range
- Damage: None >>> 37
- Range: Note: This weapon previously only had Maximum and Minimum Damage Ranges >>> 16.6m – 39.4m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 30 >>> 30
- Range: >39.4m >>> >39.4m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.25
- Attachment Adjustments
- CHF Barrel Attachment
- Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.4 to 1.5
- Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%
- CHF Barrel Attachment
Model L
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 27 >>> 28
- Range: 0 – 44.5m >>> 0 – 44.5m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 22 >>> 22
- Range: >44.5m >>> >44.5m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.25
- Attachment Adjustments
- CHF Barrel Attachment
- Vertical View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 50% to 55%
- Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%
- CHF Barrel Attachment
AK 74
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.27
AS VAL Damage Adjustments
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 20 >>> 22
- Range: 0 – 21.6m >>> 0 – 12.7m
- Medium Damage Range
- Damage: 17 >>> 18
- Range: 21.7 – 43.2m >>> 12.8m – 43.2m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 15 >>> 16
- Range: >43.2m >>> >43.2m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3 to 1.24
Krig C
- Dev Note: The Krig has been a top performer since its release at the start of the season. We are adjusting its handling and recoil to balance against its competitive TTK.
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.25
- Sprint to Fire Time increased from 0.2s to 0.21s
- Tactical Sprint to Fire Time increased from 0.3s to 0.31s
- View Kick Strength, Direction, and Deviation slightly increased
- View Kick now progresses through pattern in shorter number of bullets
SMG Adjustments
C9
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 29 >>> 26
- Range: 0 – 13.3m >>> 0 – 15.2m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Damage: 23 >>> 22
- Range: 13.3 – 16.5m >>> 15.3 – 20.3m
- Medium Damage Range 2
- Damage: 19 >>> 18
- Range: 16.6 – 30.5m >>> 20.4m – 33m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 16 >>> 15
- Range: >>30.5m >>> >33m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.27
- Attachment Adjustments
- CHF Barrel Attachment
- Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.2 to 1.35
- CHF Barrel Attachment
KSV
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 26 >>> 26
- Range: 0 – 10.8m >>> 0 – 12.7m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Damage: 21 >>> 21
- Range: 10.9 – 15.9m >>> 12.8 – 19.7m
- Medium Damage Range 2
- Damage: 15 >>> 15
- Range: 16 – 29.2m >>> 19.8 – 31.8m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 13 >>> 13
- Range: >>29.2m >>> >31.8m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.25
- Attachment Adjustments
- CHF Barrel Attachment
- Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.3 to 1.38
- CHF Barrel Attachment
Tanto .22
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 38 >>> 38
- Range: 0 – 6.4m >>> 0 – 8.9m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Damage: 34 >>> 34
- Range: 6.4 – 16.5m >>> 9.0 – 20.3m
- Medium Damage Range 2
- Damage: 28 >>> 29
- Range: 16.6 – 27.9m >>> 20.4 – 30.5m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 22 >>> 22
- Range: >27.9m >>> >30.5m
PP-919
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 25 >>> 25
- Range: 0 – 16.5m >>> 0 – 18.4m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Damage: 20 >>> 20
- Range: 16.6 – 20.3m >>> 18.5 – 24.1m
- Medium Damage Range 2
- Damage: 17 >>> 18
- Range: 20.4 – 31.8m >>> 24.2 – 34.3m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 15 >>> 15
- Range: >31.8m >>> >34.3m
Jackdal PDW
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 27 >>> 26
- Range: 0 – 15.2m >>> 0 – 17.1m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Damage: 20 >>> 22
- Range: 15.3 – 18.4m >>> 17.2 – 22.2m
- Medium Damage Range 2
- Damage: 17 >>> 18
- Range: 18.5 – 29.8m >>> 22.3 – 32.4m
- Minimum
- Damage: 15 >>> 15
- Range: >29.8m >>> >32.4m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2 to 1.27
- Attachment Adjustments
- CHF Barrel Attachment
- Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.28 to 1.35
- CHF Barrel Attachment
Kompakt 92
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 20 >>> 20
- Range: 0 – 11.4m >>> 0 – 13.3m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Damage: 17 >>> 17
- Range: 11.4 – 15.2m >>> 13.4 – 19.1m
- Medium Damage Range 2
- Damage: 13 >>> 13
- Range: 15.3 – 26.7m >>> 19.2 – 27.9m
- Minimum
- Damage: 10 >>> 11
- Range: >26.7m >>> >27.9m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.24
- Attachment Adjustments
- CHF Barrel Attachement
- Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.3 to 1.4
- CHF Barrel Attachement
LMG Adjustments
XMG
- Attachment adjustments:
- CHF Barrel Attachment
- Vertical View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 45% to 50%
- Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%
- CHF Barrel Attachment
PU-21
- Max bullet damage increased: 26 >>> 27
- Attachment adjustments
- CHF Barrel Attachment
- Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.35 to 1.4
- CHF Barrel Attachment
GPMG-7
- Max bullet damage increased: 22 >>> 23
- Minimum bullet damage increased: 18 >>> 19
- Headshot multiplier reduced: 1.2 >>> 1.15
- Attachment adjustments:
- CHF Barrel Attachment
- Headshot Multiplier reduced from 1.3 to 1.25
- Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%
- CHF Barrel Attachment
Warzone December 10 update weapon changes
Assault Rifles
AMES 85
- Attachment adjustments
- Vertical View Kick and Gun Kick penalty decreased from 50% to 45%.
Goblin Mk2
- Attachment adjustments
- CHF Barrel
- Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%.
- CHF Barrel
GPR 91
- Attachment adjustments
- CHF Barrel
- Vertical View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 50% to 55%.
- Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%.
- CHF Barrel
Krig C
- Sprint to Fire Time increased from 0.2s to 0.21s.
- Tactical Sprint to Fire Time increased from 0.3s to 0.31s.
- View Kick Strength, Direction, and Deviation slightly increased.
- View Kick now progresses through pattern in shorter number of bullets.
Model L
- Attachment adjustments
- CHF Barrel
- Vertical View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 50% to 55%.
- Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%.
- CHF Barrel
SMGs
Saug
- Attachment adjustments
- Akimbo
- Hip Spread penalty increased from 12% to 70%.
- View Kick penalty increased from 15% to 20%.
- Akimbo
LMGs
GPMG-7
- Attachment adjustments
- CHF Barrel
- Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%.
- CHF Barrel
XMG
- Attachment adjustments
- CHF Barrel
- Vertical View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 45% to 50%.
- Horizontal View Kick and Gun Kick penalty increased from 20% to 25%.
- CHF Barrel
Shotguns
Maelstrom
- Attachment adjustments
- Dragon’s Breath
- Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 18.
- Medium Damage Range 1 damage decreased from 25 to 14.
- Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 7.62 meters to 6.35.
- Medium Damage Range 2 damage decreased from 12 to 11.
- Medium Damage Range 2 decreased from 19. 68 meters to 10.16.
- Dragon’s Breath
Melee Weapons
Knife
- Time between melee swings improved by 7.5%.
Baseball Bat
- Time between melee swings improved by 14%.
Power Drill
- Time between melee swings improved by 9.5%.