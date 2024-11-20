All Warzone Dark Ops challenges & how to complete them

Following Warzone‘s integration with Black Ops 6, Darks Ops challenges have arrived in the Battle Royale for the first time. But if these secret challenges are new to you, you might be confused about what you need to do.

Season 1 has arrived, which means BO6 has fully taken over Warzone, bringing with it plenty of staple features from multiplayer, including new guns and the first-ever Mastery camo grind. On top of all that, Treyarch have also snuck Dark Ops challenges into the game.

So, if you’re looking at the blank menu and wondering what’s going on, here’s a breakdown of every challenge.

What are Dark Ops challenges in Warzone?

Dark Ops are secret Calling Card challenges with hidden objectives, so usually, the only way to unlock them is by accidentally stumbling on them during a match. They tend to have relatively obscure requirements, which only adds to the mystery.

Dexerto / Activision

Each Dark Ops task unlocks a new Calling Card, but they don’t count towards your overall progress, so you can still get 100% without working them out. But if you’re a true completionist, then you’ll want to try and uncover each one.

These have been a staple of Treyarch’s games since Black Ops 3, and they’re now available in Warzone, too.

All Dark Ops challenge objectives

Calling Card Dark Ops challenge Resourceful Get three kills without reloading in a single match. In The Hot Seat Kill an enemy while riding in a vehicle. Instinctual Sniper Kill an enemy with hip fire with a sniper rifle. Prison Trickster Perform a Finishing Move in the Gulag. Demolitions Improv Kill an enemy with C4 or Blast Traps attached to a vehicle. Economic Gunslinger Get five headshots with pistols in a single match. Death From Above Kill an enemy while driving a helicopter. Scrappy Warrior In Battle Royale or Resurgence, win the match without accessing your loadout. Show Off In Battle Royale or Resurgence, get a kill in the final circle with a Semtex or Drill Charge Stick. Surgical Victor In Battle Royale or Resurgence, kill an enemy belonging to the last remaining squad with a Throwing Knife or Combat Axe. Contract Completionist Complete five contracts in a single Resurgence match. Efficient Combatant Get 10 kills without firing a gun in a single match. Strategic Tactician Win a Battle Royale game with over 25 eliminations. Graceful Contender Get five kills without taking damage in a single game. Low Rider Kill four enemies while riding in a vehicle in a single match. Abyssal Horrors Earn Abyss Camo on 33 weapons in Warzone

There are 16 Dark Ops in Warzone altogether, some of which are quite straightforward but others will take a lot of effort. For example, getting a kill in a vehicle for In The Hot Seat should be pretty simple, but getting 10 kills in one match without firing a gin for Efficient Combatant will require you to completely change your playstyle.

It’s possible that more Dark Ops challenges could arrive in future updates, so we’ll add any new objectives here if and when they pop up.

