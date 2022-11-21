All Warzone 2 contracts explained: Bounties, Most Wanted, Tactical Nuke, Objectives & rewards

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

Contracts in Warzone 2 are in-game objectives that reward you with various items once you complete them. So, here’s everything you need to know about Warzone 2 contracts.

Contracts are an integral part of Warzone. These objectives appear in small green rectangles and are spread all over Al Mazrah in Warzone 2.

In the latest Call of Duty BR sequel, contracts work similarly to the way they used to work in the original Warzone. These short in-game objectives reward you with cash, loot, and a lot of other items that come in handy in matches.

There’s a wide variety of contracts to choose from in the game. With that said, here’s a complete breakdown of every contract in Warzone 2. For a look at the DMZ mode’s objectives, be sure to check out our guide.

Contents

How many types of contracts are there in Warzone 2?

There are five types of contracts in Warzone 2. As we mentioned earlier, they reward you with cash, weapons, equipment, and a lot more once you complete them.

Here are all the contracts that are available in Warzone 2:

Bounty

Most Wanted

Safecracker

Secure Intel

Tactical Nuke

Let’s take a look at each of these contracts in detail.

Bounty Contract

Bounty highlights a player from an enemy team on a particular area of the map. The enemy player gets tracked as soon as you start the contract while you get a limited time to eliminate them.

If you’re able to complete this contract successfully, cash and XP will be rewarded to you in return.

Most Wanted Contract

The Most Wanted contract makes you the hottest target in Al Mazrah. It is quite the opposite of a Bounty contract as players will try to take you down instead. However, great rewards come with great risks and this is one of them.

Once you pick the contract, the timer starts and you get limited time to survive. If you manage to survive successfully, then each and every eliminated player from your team will get revived at the same time, even after the Gulag gets closed. You also get some cash and XP as a reward.

In case you get eliminated by any enemy team, they get some cash rewards in return.

Safecracker Contract

If you want to get your hands on good cash and loot quickly and repeatedly, then the Safecracker contract might just be the one for you. Once you pick the contract, you’ll see three icons in the shape of a ‘safe’ or ‘locker’ around you.

These three safes are located in three different places in the same area and are filled with cash and great loot. Once you have gathered enough cash from these safes, you can head over to a Buy Station to bring back a dead teammate or buy that decked-up weapon from your loadout.

Secure Intel Contract

The Secure Intel contract is a bit more complex than the previous three and needs to be completed in two parts. In the first part, you’ll need to find a laptop that may be located anywhere in Al Mazrah. From this laptop, you need to recover some important data.

Once you are done retrieving it, head to the location marked on the map. There, you’ll need to upload the same data to a computer and it’s done. It takes a bit of time to upload but once you’re done, you’ll get cash and XP as rewards.

While it seems to be a tedious task to do, it also gives you the intel on where the next circle is going to end up. From there, you can proceed to plan your game toward victory with your mates.

Tactical Nuke Contract

Last but not least comes the Tactical Nuke contract in Warzone 2. It’s also known as the Champions Quest and getting it is the most difficult task in the game.

The basic concept of the contract is the same as that of multiplayer – get your hands on Nuke and win the game instantly. However, the way it works in the battle royale is a bit different and requires you to find three elements.

Once you start the contract, you get 27 minutes to collect them, locate the bombsite, put all the elements in the bomb, and arm the Nuke. If you manage to defend the site for two minutes straight, the nuke will go off and the match will be yours!

In case you were wondering how to get Tactical Nuke in Warzone 2, our guide has everything you need to know.

So, there you have it — that’s all about contracts in Warzone 2. For more on Warzone 2, be sure to check out our other guides:

