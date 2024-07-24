All MW3 perks changes explained in Season 5

Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 introduces a lengthy list of perk changes that will influence your vest of choice moving forward.

There are 12 different vests in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, and each one besides the infantry vest received a buff in Season 5. Sledgehammer Games added new Perks or equipment slots to each vest, changing how you mix and match your loadouts in multiplayer matches.

Each buff fills a gap that previously detracted players from using a vest or prevented them from reaching their full potential. But while these changes help every vest, a few appeal more on paper than others after the update.

Article continues after ad

Every perk change in Modern Warfare 3 Season 5

Activision

Here is a list of every perk change made in Season 5:

Engineer Vest Added a Lethal Equipment slot.

Gunner Vest Added a Boots Perk slot.

Demolition Vest Added a second Gear Perk slot.

CCT Comms Vest Added a Tactical Equipment slot.

Overkill Vest Added a Field Upgrade slot.

Ninja Vest Added a Gloves Perk slot.

Assassin Vest Added a Field Upgrade slot.

Gunslinger Vest Added an extra Lethal Equipment to the equipped slot.

Mission Control Vest Added a Boots Perk slot.

Modular Assault Rig Vest Added a second Gear Perk slot.

Compression Carrier Vest Added a Tactical Equipment slot.



Best vest to use in Modern Warfare 3 Season 5

Dexerto

The engineer vest is the best option in Season 5. This vest was arguably the most useful already, but this update adds a lethal equipment slot, meaning players can now carry around a throwing knife, thermites, or whatever item they want to use in this slot.

Article continues after ad

Unlike other vests, the engineer vest is not very restrictive in taking away other slots. It grants additional tactical equipment, recharges field upgrades faster, and locates enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls for your team.

Article continues after ad

If the engineer vest is not for you, the gunner vest is much more viable now that players can equip Boots while using it. The ability to carry around two primary weapons while also having silent footsteps is a game-changer and worth a try.

Meanwhile, the ninja vest, which eliminates footstep sounds and resupplies throwing stars and knives every 25 seconds, now allows players to use gloves. This is a significant change because the quick-grip gloves allow players to throw quicker, and the ordinance gloves grant better throwing speed and trajectory.

Article continues after ad

If you need a weapon to pair with these vests, check out our guide on the best ARs MW3.