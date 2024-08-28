All maps & modes in Black Ops 6 beta

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will feature 16 new maps at launch, but players only get access to a few during the game’s beta.

The Black Ops 6 beta starts on Aug. 30 and ends on Sept. 3 for players who pre-ordered the game on all platforms. Then, it opens to everyone from Sept. 6 through 9.

The test period only gives players multiplayer access, meaning players must wait until the full release before diving into Zombies and Campaign missions.

Article continues after ad

Let’s jump right into what players can expect.

Every beta game mode

Here are all of the game modes in the Black Ops 6 beta.

Team Deathmatch: Use teamwork to eliminate enemy players and reach the score limit.

Use teamwork to eliminate enemy players and reach the score limit. Domination: Capture and hold up to three zones to gain points for your team.

Capture and hold up to three zones to gain points for your team. Hardpoint: Capture and hold the Hardpoint (a zone that shifts to several locations during the match) to earn points for your team.

Capture and hold the Hardpoint (a zone that shifts to several locations during the match) to earn points for your team. Face off: The playlist involves either two players versus two players, one player versus one on small, tight maps, or three players versus three players.

The playlist involves either two players versus two players, one player versus one on small, tight maps, or three players versus three players. Kill Order: Each team has a high-value target. All kills count, but teams get more points for killing a high-value target. The high-value target gets added armor and their screen pings when an enemy sees them.

Domination brings back zones instead of using flags. In addition, Hardpoint added numbers to the zones, so they know which is which and can plan better for future rotations.

All beta maps

Activision

Here is a list of every map coming in the beta.

Core: Scud, Babylon, Rewind, Skyline, Derelict

Scud, Babylon, Rewind, Skyline, Derelict Strike: Gala, Pit, Stakeout

Core maps support 6v6 matches, while Strike features 6v6 and 2v2 lobbies. During Call of Duty NEXT, we got a first look at some of these new maps. For Strike maps, there aren’t any scorestreaks to limit the chaos in short-range engagements.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more on Black Ops 6 check out our guide about Warzone’s new map.