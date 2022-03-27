All free Field Upgrades & Equipment locations on Warzone Rebirth Reinforced map

With Warzone’s Season 2 Reloaded patch bringing Rebirth Reinforced into the battle royale’s equation, players are keen to know where equipment, Field Upgrades, and special items spawn in on the new map. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Season 2 Reloaded update for Warzone dropped on March 23, bringing a host of changes to the battle royale in an effort to fix its problems and shake up the meta moving forwards.

Among other things, Rebirth Island received an overhaul with the patch, seeing new POIs added and certain areas reworked.

Following the changes, players want to know where they can find special items and equipment that will help them win matches, without having to dispense with cash they’ve accumulated. That means tracking down free Gas Masks, Self-Revive Kits, Armor Boxes, and Munitions boxes.

Thankfully, Redditor ‘ohhAtaraxia‘ has provided players with a trusty map to inform them of where equipment will spawn.

An important caveat here is that spawns are not guaranteed, meaning they will vary from match to match. The locations stay the same, but each item will not spawn into its set location in every single match.

As their map shows, there are six locations where Self-Revive Kits can spawn, four locations each for Armor and Munitions Boxes, and three locations for Gas Masks.

The spread of the loot across Rebirth means there’s not really a best area for players to visit if they need Field Upgrades or equipment.

The Redditor also uploaded a YouTube video, showing in detail each location so players know exactly where to look.

As previously stated, there’s no guarantee the items will be present in every game but, if you’re in the area, you may as well have a look to try and get your hands on free equipment.

There are also a number of weapon blueprint spawn locations on Rebirth Reinforced, so be sure to check those out too.