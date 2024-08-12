All Equipment in Black Ops 6 Zombies & how to craft them

Here is everything you need to know about Equipment in Black Ops 6 Zombies, including the tools featured in the game mode and how to craft them.

Black Ops 6 is set to shake up Zombies once again, with brand new maps, Wonder Weapons, Perk-A-Cola boosts, and more being introduced for the upcoming installment of the popular round-based Call of Duty experience.

Amidst the significant changes, the developers have ensured that the essence of Zombies remains intact, with Equipment items continuing to play a crucial role in the fight against the undead.

Ahead of the game’s release, here is everything you need to know about all the different equipment included in BO6 Zombies as well as a breakdown of how you’ll be able to craft these items during your runthroughs.

Activision Black Ops 6 Zombies will include a Crafting Table system

How to craft Equipment in BO6 Zombies: Crafting Table explained

In Black Ops 6 Zombies, players will be able to craft different Equipment via the Crafting Table.

This system requires players to spend their hard-earned salvage in exchange for either Lethal, Tactical, or Support items. However, you’ll be limited in what you can craft based on the amount of inventory space you have, so pick your Equipment wisely when using the Crafting Table.

All Tactical, Lethal, and Support Equipment in BO6 Zombies

While your weapons are central to prolonging your run in Zombies, a lucky grenade throw or a self-revive can be just as important. Thankfully, Black Ops 6 Zombies includes plenty of equipment for players to craft and use, so here are all the confirmed tactical, Lethan, and support equipment.

All Lethal Equipment

As the name suggests, Lethals are destructive items that can be the difference between being overwhelmed by a huge train of Zombies or living to fight another round.

In BO6, the following Lethals will be available to craft and use.

Frag: Cookable fragmentation grenade.

Sticky: Timed sticky grenade.

Molotov: Thrown incendiary weapon creates a patch of flames.

C4: Sticky explosive with a large damage radius. Detonate remotely.

Combat Axe: Thrown axe that kills enemies in one hit. Bounces off surfaces.

Impact Grenade: Precision grenade that explodes on impact.

Thermo Grenade: Creates a large fuel-air cloud that explodes after a duration.

Blast Trap: Planted explosive device detonates when enemies come near.

All Tactical Equipment

Tactical Equipment is a great tool to help create a distraction or temporarily stun Zombies when needing a quick moment to reload, purchase a new Perk-A-Cola, or create some distance between you and the undead.

Here are all the Tacticals featured in BO6 Zombies.

Concussion: Grenade that slows victim’s movement and aiming.

Stim Shot: Combat stim that heals wounds and refreshes Tactical Sprint.

Smoke: Deploys a smoke screen that blocks vision and automated targeting systems.

Decoy Grenade: Attracts nearby zombies for a short duration.

Shock Charge: Electrical trap that sticks to surfaces and electrocutes enemies, stunning them.

Cymbal Monkey: Attracts zombies for a short duration before exploding.

LT53 Kazimir: Creates a small singularity that pulls in and kills enemies.

All Support Equipment

The final type of Equipment available in BO6 Zombies is Support. These tools focus more on recovery and survival rather than inflicting damage on enemies.

For the first time ever, players will be able to transform into a Zombie, especially a Mangler, and kill hordes of the undead using the new Mutant Injection Support tool.

Aether Shroud: Phase into the Dark Aether, becoming hidden from enemy detection.

Frenzied Guard: Repair armor and force all enemies in the area to target you. During this time, kills repair a portion of your armor.

Healing Aura: Summons beams of energy down on yourself and allies to instantly revive and heal to full health.

Energy Mine: Create a mine of pure energy that detonates in rapid succession, dealing lethal electric damage.

Dark Flare: You generate a massive energy beam that deals lethal shadow damage. The beam penetrates everything in its path.

Be sure to check back in with this article as we keep it updated with all the latest information.