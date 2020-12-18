All Call of Duty: Warzone locations discovered in real life

With Season 1 of Warzone, Call of Duty fans have discovered that buildings and other landmarks scattered around the Warzone’s Verdansk map are based on real-life locations around eastern Ukraine and the globe.

Players who have spent the last few months running around Warzone probably know the map’s landmarks by heart, but they might be surprised to find out they’re all based on actual buildings.

This isn’t really a shock since most Call of Duty games feature levels inspired by real-world locations, but it is very interesting to see just how much Warzone landmarks seemed to be based on structures in eastern Ukraine around the rest of the world.

Warzone Stadium – Donbass Arena

No, the above image is not an in-game screenshot of the Stadium location on the Warzone map – it’s an actual picture of the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, Ukraine.

Upon Verdansk’s launch, the roof was originally closed. This changed over time, though, with the opening of the roof in Season 5 adding another dimension to the battle royale’s already varied map.

Donbass Arena was built in 2009 as the home for FC Shakhtar Donetsk of the Ukrainian Premier League and for use in UEFA Euro 2012, but the ongoing conflict in the region forced the team to relocate and the stadium to close to the public in 2014.

Verdansk Airport & Tower – Donetsk Airport & Tower

Next, we’ll travel to the Verdansk airport, whose terminal and control tower are almost exact matches for the Donetsk Airport in real-life.

The tower in Warzone looks well on its way to collapsing, but that would fit with it’s IRL counterpart, which was destroyed during a battle for the airport in 2015.

Really, the only difference between the two towers is the Warzone version comes with fewer windows, and also doesn’t have an external stairway attached.

Gora Dam – Dnieper Hydroelectric Station

The Gora Dam might be the single largest structure in Warzone itself, and it seems to bear a striking resemblance to the Dnieper Hydroelectric Station, the largest dam in Ukraine.

Being a video game, Call of Duty devs were able to make their dam seam even larger than its IRL counterpart, which is one of the biggest in Europe.

Unlike our last two examples, the Dnieper Hydroelectric Station is still functioning and open to the public with a highway running across the top, just like the Gora Dam.

Verdansk Parliament – Ukranian Parliament

While the materials, along with the color of the stone and the shape of the building itself, differ from the real-life counterpart, it’s incredibly apparent that the Ukrainian parliament building is the basis for the one seen here.

Rebirth Island – Alcatraz

Rebirth Island is a reimagining of Black Ops 4: Blackout’s Alcatraz Island map, and so the comparisons here, to many, are obvious. Only hosting 40 players maximum, this smaller and more intimate experience is.

Featuring an incredibly similar layout, with the central building on a hill surrounded by outbuildings and a dock, it’s uncanny when comparing it to its real-life counterpart.

Verdansk bank – Donetsk bank

Finally, even smaller buildings from Donetsk, like the green bank above, seemed to be copied to fill out the town of Verdansk.

The in-game version has fewer windows, but it’s immediately apparent from the awnings and the large window on the front these two buildings are one and the same.

Atlas Supermarket Verdansk – Metro Supermarket Donetsk

While the Atlas Supermarket’s real-life counterpart has since been torn down, the structure is a dead-ringer for its video game version. Featuring similar columns on either side of the gigantic, curved sign, only a few small differences set these two apart.

So, there you have it. That’s all of the real-life counterparts that we’re aware of in Warzone. Be sure to check back, as we’ll continue to add to this list as more real-world locations are revealed.