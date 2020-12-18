Logo
All Call of Duty: Warzone locations discovered in real life

Published: 18/Dec/2020 13:14

by Bill Cooney
Infinity Ward

Warzone Warzone Season 1

With Season 1 of Warzone, Call of Duty fans have discovered that buildings and other landmarks scattered around the Warzone’s Verdansk map are based on real-life locations around eastern Ukraine and the globe.

Players who have spent the last few months running around Warzone probably know the map’s landmarks by heart, but they might be surprised to find out they’re all based on actual buildings.

This isn’t really a shock since most Call of Duty games feature levels inspired by real-world locations, but it is very interesting to see just how much Warzone landmarks seemed to be based on structures in eastern Ukraine around the rest of the world.

Warzone Stadium – Donbass Arena

The Donbass Arena in Donetsk, Ukraine is a dead-ringer for the stadium in Warzone.

No, the above image is not an in-game screenshot of the Stadium location on the Warzone map – it’s an actual picture of the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, Ukraine.

Upon Verdansk’s launch, the roof was originally closed. This changed over time, though, with the opening of the roof in Season 5 adding another dimension to the battle royale’s already varied map.

Donbass Arena was built in 2009 as the home for FC Shakhtar Donetsk of the Ukrainian Premier League and for use in UEFA Euro 2012, but the ongoing conflict in the region forced the team to relocate and the stadium to close to the public in 2014.

Verdansk Airport & Tower – Donetsk Airport & Tower

You can’t tell us the Warzone airport tower on the left wasn’t based on the actual tower to the right.

Next, we’ll travel to the Verdansk airport, whose terminal and control tower are almost exact matches for the Donetsk Airport in real-life.

The tower in Warzone looks well on its way to collapsing, but that would fit with it’s IRL counterpart, which was destroyed during a battle for the airport in 2015.

Really, the only difference between the two towers is the Warzone version comes with fewer windows, and also doesn’t have an external stairway attached.

Gora Dam – Dnieper Hydroelectric Station

Though not exactly identical, it’s not a stretch to say Gora Dam was also based on an IRL location.

The Gora Dam might be the single largest structure in Warzone itself, and it seems to bear a striking resemblance to the Dnieper Hydroelectric Station, the largest dam in Ukraine.

Being a video game, Call of Duty devs were able to make their dam seam even larger than its IRL counterpart, which is one of the biggest in Europe.

Unlike our last two examples, the Dnieper Hydroelectric Station is still functioning and open to the public with a highway running across the top, just like the Gora Dam.

Verdansk Parliament – Ukranian Parliament

Verdansk’s parliament building shares a similar dome with it’s IRL Ukrainian counterpart.

While the materials, along with the color of the stone and the shape of the building itself, differ from the real-life counterpart, it’s incredibly apparent that the Ukrainian parliament building is the basis for the one seen here.

Rebirth Island – Alcatraz

Alactraz and Rebirth Island in Warzone
Activision / Treyarch / Wikipedia
Rebirth Island has a strong basis in real-life Alcatraz.

Rebirth Island is a reimagining of Black Ops 4: Blackout’s Alcatraz Island map, and so the comparisons here, to many, are obvious. Only hosting 40 players maximum, this smaller and more intimate experience is.

Featuring an incredibly similar layout, with the central building on a hill surrounded by outbuildings and a dock, it’s uncanny when comparing it to its real-life counterpart.

Verdansk bank – Donetsk bank

Even this small bank in Donetsk was given a Warzone counterpart.

Finally, even smaller buildings from Donetsk, like the green bank above, seemed to be copied to fill out the town of Verdansk.

The in-game version has fewer windows, but it’s immediately apparent from the awnings and the large window on the front these two buildings are one and the same.

Atlas Supermarket Verdansk – Metro Supermarket Donetsk

The IRL inspiration for the Atlas Supermarket has since been torn down.

While the Atlas Supermarket’s real-life counterpart has since been torn down, the structure is a dead-ringer for its video game version. Featuring similar columns on either side of the gigantic, curved sign, only a few small differences set these two apart.

So, there you have it. That’s all of the real-life counterparts that we’re aware of in Warzone. Be sure to check back, as we’ll continue to add to this list as more real-world locations are revealed.

Black Ops Cold War Dec 16 patch: Zed 398 & invisibility glitch fixes

Published: 18/Dec/2020 0:13

by Tanner Pierce
Black Ops Cold War gunfight season 1 map
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

On December 16, Treyarch released yet another update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, this one being the first one since Season 1 originally went live. This patch makes a number of different fixes and adjustments, including fixes for the PC-exclusive Zed 398 error, Warzone invisibility glitch, and more.

Earlier in the day, Treyarch released a brand-new update for Black Ops Cold War, the first one since Season 1 went live. This wasn’t unusual, but there were no accompanying patch notes, leaving fans confused.

The only thing we did know was that a major PC error was fixed, as well as some PS5 stuttering problems, but that’s hardly the whole story. Now, we finally have an answer and luckily there’s been a lot. Adjustments were made to a bunch of aspects in the game, including Nuketown spawns, changes to Prop Hunt, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the December 16, 2020 update.

December 16 update biggest changes

Easily the biggest fix is that of the Zed 398 Swift Clover error, which was exclusively affecting PC players. According to many who were attempting to log in on that platform, they ended up getting locked out of Season 1 maps, which must have been…annoying to say the least, especially on the first day of the new content.

Beyond that, however, it’s more of a standard update. On the Multiplayer side of things, a number of different crashes have been fixed, including those associated with scorestreaks, voicelines, and more.

Nuketown 84’s spawn logic has also been fixed in both the original version and the holiday version. What that exactly means is unclear, however, it more than likely means that players won’t have to deal with spawning so close to enemies.

Prop Hunt also got some tweaks, as Props will no longer have health regeneration. The developers also removed the Steel Chair from the rotation on Checkmate, giving the understandable reasoning of “Steel Chair OP.”

Like always with Black Ops Cold War, Zombies also got some love. The biggest change here is that instability during the Plaguehound rounds has been improved, after a number of crashes were associated with the round since the Season 1 update.

Warzone also got a slight tweak with the removal of the new Attack Helicopter. This was done in order to help stop an invisibility exploit that’s been affecting the game. The developers are currently working on a more permanent fix.

All in all, it seems like yet another major update for the game. Given Treyarch’s consistency on this matter, it should be only a matter of time before a new one is released.

Treyarch’s official notes follow:

GENERAL

  • Resolved “Zed 398 Swift Clover” error that temporarily prevented PC players from loading into Season One maps at the start of the season.
  • Resolved an issue with occasional hitching during gameplay on PS5.

MULTIPLAYER

Stability

  • Scorestreaks
    • Fixed a rare crash related to the Sentry Turret.
    • Fixed a rare crash related to the Spy Plane.
  • Field Upgrades
    • Fixed a rare crash related to the SAM Turret.
  • General
    • Fixed a crash related to Woods voiceover audio.
    • Fixed a crash related to Score Events.

Maps

  • Nuketown ’84 / Nuketown ’84 Holiday
    • Adjusted spawn logic.
  • Raid
    • Addressed an issue where players could capture the first Hardpoint zone outside of the intended boundary.

Modes

  • Prop Hunt
    • Disabled automatic health regen for Props.
    • Removed the Steel Chair from the Prop list on Checkmate. Steel Chair OP.
  • Combined Arms: Assault
    • 20 seconds will now be added to the game clock when a zone is captured to reduce the frequency of a game ending in a Draw due to lack of time when transitioning to a new zone.

Challenges

  • “Behind Cover” Weapon Camo Challenge
    • Increased the distance check.
    • Removed the requirement for the victim to face a certain direction.

ZOMBIES

Stability

  • Addressed an issue that could cause instability during Plaguehound rounds.
  • Added various stability fixes.

Die Maschine

  • Addressed a rare issue that could cause interact prompts to incorrectly appear around the map.

GLOBAL

UI

  • Improved breadcrumb (green dot) user experience when unlocking attachments.
  • Addressed an issue that could cause long wait times going into the After Action Report.

WARZONE

Vehicles

  • Temporarily removed the Attack Helicopter from Verdansk and Rebirth Island maps to resolve an issue that could cause players to appear invisible.