All bowling shoe locations in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Call of Duty‘s beloved Zombies mode has become well-known for including Easter eggs for determined players to discover and Black Ops 6 is no exception.

One of the most memorable this time involves discovering pairs of bowling shoes littered around the Liberty Falls bowling alley area. If you can track them all down and shoot them, you’ll find yourself teleported into the alley itself.

Instead of the usual flesh-eating foes, the zombies will be dancing about aimlessly under the colored lights. Sure, there isn’t any point to it, but it’s well worth a look as for the novelty alone.

Here’s everything you need to know about tracking down the shoes and heading to the disco.

Bowling shoe locations in Black Ops 6 Zombies explained

In total, there are five pairs of shoes to uncover and shoot to activate sequence:

Starting zone

Dexerto / Activision

Head to the Pump and Pay gas station, opposite the motel and right below the spawn point on the roof. The pair of shoes can be found on the counter, next to the cash register.

Frank’s Hardware

Dexerto / Activision

The next pair is in Frank’s Hardware store, directly opposite Olly’s Comics on the other side of the street. Use the broken door to look into the store; you should see the shoes resting on the broken shelf to the right.

Abandoned house (Hill Street)

Dexerto / Activision

Take the route from Olly’s Comics up towards the cemetery. The final house on the right is the one you’re looking for, but you’ll know you’re in the right place if there is an AK-47 buy station on the wall. Look through the broken door again and you should see the shoes beneath a chair on the right.

Cemetery

Dexerto / Activision

Next, finish your walk up to the cemetery and walk all the way through to the back of the area. The broken metal fence is the thing to look out for first, with the pair of shoes found hanging from a tree when you look through.

Benson Funeral Services

Dexerto / Activision

From the cemetery, use West Main Street until you make it back to the Liberty Lanes area. Look for Benson Funeral Services and peer through the building’s broken door. The shoes are resting on top of the abandoned coffin to the left.

Once you’ve shot the fifth pair of bowling shoes, the teleport will kick in, and you’ll find yourself in the alley with a bunch of zombies and Mister Peeks.

The latter will give you a souped-up bowling ball to use against the zombies in the lanes. Holding down the fire button offers greater velocity and damage, with the aim being to accrue as many points as possible on a two-minute timer.

You will then be given a Gold, Silver or Bronze trophy, which you can open for further rewards (the better the trophy, the better the item). You can repeat the game twice by shooting the shoes in the abandoned toilet by the billiards table.

These shoes will appear five and ten rounds after you first complete the minigame, so make sure to head back and try your luck again.

That’s all there is to know about the bowling shoes Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Make sure to check out our complete guide to the best weapons in Zombies, as well as every perk available to players.