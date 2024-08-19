All Black Ops 6 Zombies changes: New features, weapons, mechanics & more

Here is everything new to Black Ops 6 Zombies, including some exciting features, gameplay changes, and more.

Black Ops 6 is the upcoming installment in the best-selling Call of Duty franchise and will be released on October 25, 2024.

As the launch date approaches, developer Activision unveiled a treasure trove of details about the game, focusing on the beloved Zombies mode in a comprehensive blog post.

Given the popularity of the round-based game mode, the developers have maintained the essence of the experience while introducing exciting new gameplay features, weapons, and more to keep things fresh.

As such, we’ve rounded up every new feature coming to BO6 Zombies and outlined them below.

Black Ops 6 Zombies: All new features and changes

Save and quit feature

Of all the new features set to be introduced in Black Ops 6 Zombies, the save and quit button is one that Call of Duty players have been begging for years to be added.

When playing a BO6 Zombies match alone, players will now be able to save their progress and dive back into their run at a later time.

Furthermore, the game will also include an automatic save feature that triggers when a certain amount of time has passed without activity. However, it’s important to note that players can only hit the save button when they are at full health.

Augments

Activision Augments provide further enhancements from weapons in Zombies

Augments are a brand new gameplay mechanic that allows players to customize further and boost their weapons, Equipment, Perks, and other valuable tools necessary for a successful zombie run.

Augments are split into two categories: Major and Minor. Major Augments will provide “substantial advantages”, while Minors will offer “limited advantages.”

Furthermore, each Perk, Ammo Mod, and Field Upgrade in Zombies has three different Major and Minor Augments available to unlock.

Guided Main Quest feature

Black Ops 6 Zombies will include a quest that players must work together to complete. While including a storyline and tasks in Zombies is nothing new, BO6 aims to make this game aspect much easier by introducing a new guided main quest feature.

This guided mode will assist players with progressing through the main quest. However, Easter eggs and side quests will be disabled, and rounds will be capped in line with quest progression.

For those who have never played Call of Duty Zombies before, this mode will be your best friend when starting out.

New third-person camera angle

Players can switch between the first and third person for the first time in Call of Duty Zombies’ history.

Instead of being locked into an FPS experience, players can now push the camera back over the shoulder and get a whole new angle when blasting through the hordes of Zombies hiding behind each corner.

Shared door buys

Purchasing doors in Zombies is often the only way to progress through the map and find new areas to explore. However, these doors always cost a fee, and the essence earned from killing the undead can then be used to open up these new pathways.

Rather than always relying on one player to save up and unlock the next door, players can now split the cost. However, not all doors will allow this, as only specific doors will offer up the option to share the load.

Ominimovement

Black Ops 6 is completely revamping how players can move and traverse through Zombies thanks to the new Ominimovement mechanic. Rather than simply running and sliding your way around the undead, Ominimovement will allow players to dive in all directions with speed.

This movement expansion will likely lead to some epic close saves and dodges in Zombies, particularly when caught in a tight corner or overwhelmed on multiple sides by the undead.

Arsenal Machine

Activision The Arsenal Machine is a brand new tool in BO6 Zombies

The Arsenal Machine is a new Zombies tool players can use to modify their weapons and boost damage via Ammo mods.

As explained by the developers, “Ammo Mods grant the affected weapon a percentage chance of dealing a special effect upon a successful projectile impact. Only one Ammo Mod can be applied to the weapon at a time, though you can purchase a new Ammo Mod as necessary.”

GobbleGum rework

Activision The Gobblegum system worked well in Black Ops 3 and were essential in Easter egg runs.

While GobbleGums have appeared in previous CoD games, Black Ops 6 will completely rework the system to be much more player-friendly.

These candy items give players a power-up when equipped. Furthermore, you’ll be able to choose up to five different types of GobbleGums for your loadout before starting a new match of Zombies.

New Wonder Weapons

One of the best parts of playing Call of Duty Zombies is testing the game mode’s unique Wonder Weapons. While players can rely on classic weapons to help take down the undead, Zombies always include some special guns to help make the round-based action easier.

Two Wonder Weapons have been confirmed in BO6: the iconic Ray Gun and a new weapon called the Beamsmasher.

The gun has two firing modes: a solid beam of energy that will have Zombies “break[ing] down at the molecular level” and a soundwave mode that can incapacitate multiple enemies simultaneously.

New Perk-A-Cola flavor and bonus

Activision Black Ops 6 adds a brand new Perk-A-Cola into the mix

The Perk-A-Cola machine is synonymous with the Call of Duty Zombies experience; this in-game tool grants unique and helpful tools to players, which, at times, can be the difference between doing down in the early rounds or making it deep into a run.

While there are many returning Perk-A-Cola boosts in BO6, the devs have also introduced a brand-new boost called Melee Macchiato.

As explained in a blog post, this Perk-A-Cola purchase will “replace your weapon gun butt with a deadly punch that sends enemies flying.”