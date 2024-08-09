All Black Ops 6 Zombies Augments & how they work

Black Ops 6 is introducing a new system to the Zombies experience called Augments, so here is everything we know about the new customization mechanic and how it works.

Activision appears to have gone all in expanding the Zombies experience for Black Ops 6. Alongside the return of Wonder Weapons, BO6 Zombies will feature classic Perks, Ammo Mods, and Gobblegums, to name a few.

In addition, this upcoming Call of Duty installment will introduce a whole new customization system called Augments, allowing players to modify their loadout further to help when facing down hordes of the undead in the round-based game mode.

For those eager to know more, here is everything you need to know about Augments in Black Ops 6, including how to get and use them.

Black Ops 6 Augments explained

Activision Augments will shape up the Black Ops 6 Zombies experience in a big way

As the developers explained, Augmentations are a brand-new loadout mechanic in Black Ops 6 Zombies. They allow players to customize their Perks, Ammo Mods, and Field Upgrades further.

Augments are split into two categories: Major and Minor.

As the names suggest, Major Augments will provide “substantial advantages” while Minor will offer up “limited advantages.”

Each Perk, Ammo Mod, and Field Upgrade in Zombies has three different Major and Minor Augments available to unlock. However, players can only equip one Major and one Minor augment to Perks, Ammo Mods, and Field Upgrades at a time.

All Augments in Black Ops 6 Zombies

There will be over 100 Augments featured in Black Ops 6 Zombies. While the developers are yet to reveal the complete list, here are all the different Augments that have been announced thus far.

Field Upgrade, Perk or Ammo Mod Minor Augment Effect Dark Flare – Field Upgrade Heavy Shadow Zombies impacted by the beam are slowed. Dark Flare – Field Upgrade Shadow Ball The beam is replaced with a sphere that damages enemies and detonates. Melee Macchiato – Perk Hidden Impact Melee kills reload a portion of your held weapon. Melee Macchiato – Perk Vampirism Successful melee attacks heal for 25 health. Shadow Rift – Ammo Mod Targeted Dropped zombies fall on other zombies. Shadow Rift – Ammo Mod Explosive Rain Zombies dropped from portals explode on contact with the ground.

To unlock all Augments included in Black Ops 6 Zombies, players must complete the different research pathways connected to all the different Perks, Ammo Mods, and Field Upgrades.

Diving into a game of Zombies is how to complete these research paths; the more kills and progress you make in the round-based mode, the main way to unlock all these new and exciting Augments.