Ali-A reveals “awesome” Black Ops Cold War MP5 loadout - Dexerto

Ali-A reveals “awesome” Black Ops Cold War MP5 loadout

Published: 16/Nov/2020 11:22

by Jacob Hale
Ali-A Black Ops Cold War MP5
Activision / SCUF Gaming

Ali-A Black Ops Cold War

With the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War still fresh, one of the most powerful weapons in the game is the MP5 submachine gun — and YouTuber Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken has revealed what his perfect loadout is to get the most out of the weapon.

With a new batch of guns ready to be tested in Black Ops Cold War, players have been getting to grips and finding their favorites, and there’s a small group of guns that are undoubtedly dominant in public matches. The MP5, AK-47 and M16 have all been super popular at the start of the game’s lifecycle.

Continuing its dominance from Warzone and Modern Warfare, though, the MP5 smg really does seem to be the weapon of choice in most games.

But how can you make sure your loadout is the best it can possibly be?

Black Ops Cold War MP5
Activision
The MP5 is arguably the most dominant gun in the game.

Ali-A’s MP5 loadout

While Ali-A might not be on the same level as the likes of Scump or Simp, he’s played long enough to know what he’s talking about and has definitely cottoned on to what works pretty quickly.

So, if you’re looking for the best MP5 loadout to pubstomp and get your K/D up, here’s what Ali-A uses:

  • Optic: Quickdot LED
  • Muzzle: Sound Suppressor
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Foregrip
  • Magazine: 40 Rnd Drum

Loadout discussed at 8:40 in the video below.

Ali-A also carries a 1911 handgun as a secondary, though we would maybe recommend the Diamatti or a launcher of some sort, due to the fact that scorestreaks are used so much more in Cold War than recent iterations of Call of Duty.

He also uses Paranoia, Assassin and Gung-Ho in his three perk slots, the stim shot tactical equipment, Frag x2 and the Field Mic, with Danger Close for his wildcard.

If you’re looking for an alternative to Ali-A’s class, feel free to check out our MP5 loadout recommendations.

