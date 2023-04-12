Activision’s Call of Duty League has been nominated for a Sports Emmy

One of Activision Blizzard’s premier esports circuits has been nominated for a Sports Emmy as the 2022 Call of Duty League Championship Finals event has received a nomination under the ‘Outstanding Esports Championship Coverage’ category.

The final clash of the Vanguard era has made history for Activision Blizzard. The spectacle of the ultimate showdown between Los Angeles Thieves and Atlanta FaZe has landed the publishing giant a Sports Emmy nomination.

Revealed on April 11 as part of the 44th annual Sports Emmy nominees, the Champs Finals have been recognized under the lone esports category. The YouTube stream, orchestrated by both Activision Blizzard and Esports Engine, is one of five esports events to be nominated for outstanding coverage.

The CoD showcase sits alongside The International 11 – Dota 2 Championship, League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final, VCT Champions 2022 Grand Final, and BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022.

This nomination marks the second in CoD history, as the 2020 Champs Finals between Dallas Empire and Atlanta FaZe also received recognition a few years prior. Riot’s LoL Finals ultimately got the nod that year.

It also marks the fourth Sports Emmy nomination for Activision Blizzard as a whole, with consecutive Overwatch League Finals being recognized across 2020 and 2021.

The Emmys first included esports coverage in its extensive awards showcase in 2019, with the likes of Rocket League, Apex, Fortnite, and Fifa events all nominated. Once again, however, LoL World’s proved unstoppable that year too.

This year’s Sports Emmy Awards ceremony is set to take place on Monday, May 22, and honor winners from all 47 categories. We’ll be sure to update you here at Dexerto once the esports winner has been crowned.