Activision u-turn on Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition after owners call it a “scam”

Call of Duty players were left frustrated after discovering that not all copies of the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition came with Double XP tokens — but now Activision and Infinity Ward have rolled back their initial rules and will be providing all Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of Double XP tokens.

After the launch of Modern Warfare 2, which generated $800M in sales and has gone down as the most successful CoD launch of all time, many players who purchased the premium Vault Edition of the game discovered that they hadn’t been given the 10 hours of Double XP tokens that were meant to come with the more expensive version of the game.

This actually came down to a rule in the fine print of the deal, which specified that players would only get the 2XP tokens if they purchased the game through the Vanguard, Cold War, or Modern Warfare (2019) stores.

This is something that many players had been unaware of at the point of purchase, leaving them confused and, ultimately, claiming that it was a “scummy” move from the developers.

In a statement made a week later, on Friday, November 4, Call of Duty confirmed that they would be u-turning on that rule for players, addressing concerns and admitting that there was “some confusion” regarding the offer. It said:

“We understand there has been some confusion about an in-game-store exclusive reward for the vault edition. Therefore, we’ve decided to reward all players that currently own or purchase any version of the MWII vault edition with 10 hours of double XP tokens and 10 hours of double weapon XP tokens. Current owners who have not already received the tokens should expect to see them in their account over the next 48 hours.”

This means that the double XP tokens are rolling out to players worldwide from the time of the announcement, and should be available in-game by Sunday, November 6.

It’s worth noting that while this is only available for players who bought the Vault Edition of the game, those who only got the Standard Edition can upgrade their copy with the following steps: