Activision stop 100 Thieves from running charity Warzone event

100 Thieves’ Gamers For Equality charity event has been postponed after the org revealed Activision had denied their request to use Warzone in their tournament series, which was set to run in June and July.

The announcement came a day before the event was set to start the first of its four-week run on Thursday, June 18. 100 Thieves are still looking to organize the series, although they are now looking for “alternative solutions” to hold the event.

“Unfortunately, Activision has denied our request to use Warzone for this charity tournament so we'll need to postpone Gamers For Equality," they tweeted on June 17. "We hope to still host this tournament and are working to find alternative solutions,”

Advertisement

The “Gamers for Equality" competition was aimed to raise money for charity organizations working to advance racial equality and create systematic change.

Read more: Warzone streamer Warsz calls out DougisRaw for threatening his viewers

Throughout the four-week series, they were planning on donating $100,000 for the cause while taking donations from audiences and partnering with multiple groups to organize the event.

Unfortunately, Activision has denied our request to use Warzone for this charity tournament so we'll need to postpone Gamers For Equality. We hope to still host this tournament and are working to find alternative solutions. https://t.co/rZAeYIMCQj — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) June 17, 2020

Advertisement

At the time of the announcement, the esports org revealed Cash App and JBL Audio as the supporting partners putting together the Gamers for Equality – Warzone series.

Read more: 6 players to watch during CDL Paris

Esports insider Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau said an impasse between Activision and 100 Thieves over the inclusion of Cash App as a sponsor had led to the Call of Duty publisher denying them permission to feature the game.

100T announced their intentions to center the streaming event around the popular battle royale anyway, despite Activision telling them to drop sponsors from the charity, according to Slasher: “100 Thieves was told a week ago regarding the policy of not having sponsors attached, opting for public support to sway publisher tide. One CDL owner tells me ‘it's a shakedown,’”

Sources say while Activision has been unclear on the rules regarding hosting charity tournaments, 100 Thieves was told a week ago regarding the policy of not having sponsors attached, opting for public support to sway publisher tide. one CDL owner tells me "it's a shakedown" — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 17, 2020

Advertisement

Activision reportedly informed them about the issue of the attached sponsor last week, around the same time 100T announced the event on their official channels on June 8.

The org has yet to announce new times for the Gamers for Equality event, or even whether or not it's still going to happen, so we'll continue to update you on the situation as more details become available.