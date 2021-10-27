Activision reveals how CoD Vanguard is fixing Warzone’s most hated feature

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty Vanguard will be addressing Warzone and Black Ops Cold War’s most controversial feature: file size. Here’s how the new Sledgehammer Games release is fixing the issue.

It’s no secret that CoD titles have exploded over recent years in terms of file size. Black Ops Cold War alone can chew through over 200GB today, with Warzone adding another 50GB if you happen to have both installed.

For certain platforms and smaller hard drives, this leaves very little space for anything other than CoD. With more updates adding to that size with each passing week, it demands a lot from dedicated players.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Activision is well aware of these concerns. CoD Vanguard has some new technological improvements on the way to “significantly” reduce file sizes.

“Good news for hard drives everywhere,” the official Call of Duty Twitter account joked on October 27. “Vanguard’s install size at launch will be significantly below previous CoD releases.”

An exact file size wasn’t disclosed, but the developers did tease how this leap forward was made possible. Rather than cutting content or optimizing every bell and whistle like never before, Vanguard instead opts for a new “on-demand texture streaming” feature.

This should have gamers across PC and new-gen consoles both saving “up to 30%-50%” of the overall file size. For those on the previous generation of hardware, this option doesn’t appear to be available.

Advertisement

Instead of saving one massive haul to your hard drive on day one, this new feature allows you stream assets instead. Rather than pulling from your storage, Vanguard will therefore rely on your internet connection to download various textures upon loading into a map.

Good news for hard drives everywhere: #Vanguard’s install size at launch will be significantly below previous #CallOfDuty releases. New on-demand texture streaming tech expected to save up to 30%-50%+ on next-gen console and PC hard drive disk space 💥 pic.twitter.com/oYZoyIDTuO — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 26, 2021

There’s currently no telling if this new streaming tech will just be optional, however. Obviously, for players with a shaky network, constantly having to stream textures mid-match sounds less than ideal.

Read More: CoD Vanguard PC requirements

With just nine days left until Vanguard’s release, we’re sure to have confirmation on exact file sizes very soon. We’ll keep you posted here with all the latest as new details emerge.