Activision responds to reports of BO6 Zombies voice actors being recast

In response to reports about a Black Ops 6 Zombies voice cast recast amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Activision issued a disappointing statement for fans.

Treyarch struck gold with the new BO6 Zombies map, Citadelle des Morts, in Season 1 Reloaded. Completing the main story easter egg and collecting the new Wonder Weapon swords reminded fans of how much the game mode can shine at its best.

However, underneath the surface, players made a troubling discovery about the new map that has massive implications for the future of Zombies. Since 2009, Julie Nathanson has been the voice of Samantha Maxis in six different titles.

Meanwhile, Zeke Alton voiced William Peck in CoD: Black Ops Cold War and on Terminus in BO6. Both roles appeared to be played by new actors on Citadelle des Morts.

Did the BO6 Zombies voice actors change on Citadelle des Morts?

In an interview with Game Developer, Alton acknowledged the reported recasting by saying, “To the best of my knowledge, that performance is not [mine],” Alton said. “My only concern is for my brand as a performer. Fans of the game have reached out to me because the lack of crediting [of the replacement actor] implies that it may still be me, which unfairly represents my abilities as a performer.”

When asked if he will ever return to the series, Alton responded, “I sincerely hope to collaborate in the future once all performers are protected against generative AI abuse.”

And in response to the alleged recasting, Activision explained, “We respect the personal choice of these performers. Out of respect for all parties, we won’t add new commentary about the ongoing negotiations with SAG-AFTRA. We look forward to a mutually beneficial outcome as soon as possible.”

For context on the situation, SAG-AFTRA is a labor union representing media professionals, including video game voice actors. On July 25, 2024, the group went on strike because the union and video game companies could not agree on the terms of AI protection.

As SAG-AFTRA’s statement says, during negotiations, employers refused to have, in clear writing, protections for actors against AI. As a result of not being able to agree to terms on AI protections, a vote was made to strike.

A Call of Duty 2025 leak revealed that the original Zombies cast will return for new maps, but it’s unclear if the strike will also impact the voice cast.