Activision respond to backlash after scheduling Warzone tournament during charity event

Call of Duty: Warzone’s social team are responding to complaints after Activision scheduled a tournament during the same day as an already-announced Warzone charity event raising funds to give meals to refugees in Ukraine.

There is no shortage of drama in the Warzone scene. Just a week after a pro was accused of cheating during a $100,000 tournament, a new situation has unfolded across CoD social media. This time, though, it relates to… scheduling issues.

Weeks ago, XSET content creators announced a $5,000 charity tournament set for March 17. The event called for donations to the World Central Kitchen, who are currently in Ukraine feeding refugees.

On March 15, two days ahead of the planned charity event, eFuse announced a $40,000 St. Patty’s Plunder Party for the exact same day. This immediately gave way to a number of complaints, which CoD’s community team have since responded to.

Activision called out for scheduling tournament during charity event

XSET’s NuMbeR1Girl was one of the first to react to the St. Patty’s announcement. She replied with a link to the finalized teams for their charity tournament, alongside a disappointed “c’mon guys.”

Others responded in kind. The New York Subliners’ Swishem called the situation “fkd,” noting that “it never fails there’s a charity tourney and someone wants to host their own on the same date.”

Another echoed that sentiment: “4th or 5th time I’ve seen this happen. Ridiculous.”

These complaints were obviously heard loud and clear, as CoD’s social team responded by telling the community to “think before you tweet.”

CoD team respond to Warzone charity scheduling backlash

Please think before you tweet. We would never counter-program a charity event on purpose. Our tournaments are scheduled MONTHS in advance. I've reached out to @Bartonologist and he's in contact with the team. We're here to work WITH you. — Shaniece (@ShanieceSaysHey) March 15, 2022

There is a process for approving events and tournaments. If you are not part of that process, you will risk being counter programmed. Simple as that. No conspiracy 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Ashley Wise 💙 (@_ashwise) March 15, 2022

Two of the CoD team’s influencer relations team reacted to the backlash on Twitter. One, ‘Shaniece,’ asked that ‘fans think before tweeting.’ The other, ‘Ashley Wise,’ explained that those who aren’t tapped into Activision’s scheduling process “will risk being counter-programmed.”

Elaborating further, Wise explained that “all events should be approved by Activision,” implying that any-sized tournament can work with the company to schedule safely.

Emphasizing that the St. Patty’s event had already been planned months ahead, Shaniece wanted the community to know that “we’re here to work WITH you.” In light of that, they are currently speaking with XSET Bartonologist about possible solutions to the scheduling ‘counter-programming.’