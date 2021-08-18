Activision finally clamp down on Warzone hacked account sellers

Activision has reportedly introduced fresh security measures to tackle the sale of hacked Call of Duty Warzone accounts, which could be a major win for players.

Raven Software, which works on Warzone, have announced some really positive changes to the game in recent times, to help prevent hackers from appearing in the popular battle royale game.

In August alone, following a mass boycott of the title ahead of Season 5, they have introduced a new feature that shows you if cheaters have been banned in your session and tweaked the way ban waves work – targeting spoofers.

Following on from that, a report from VICE‘s gaming division opens up on further measures being taken by Activision, this time to stop hacked accounts at the source.

Advertisement

The company has reportedly introduced an improved “captcha” system, which targets spoofers. According to the report, it also allows devs to track down hacked accounts easier, leading to more immediate bans.

Hacked Warzone accounts are now “sold out”

For those who are not aware, there has been a black market of sorts where people have been selling hacked Warzone accounts operating beneath the surface. Some of these have been known to sell for $2,000, according to VICE.

These hacked accounts have all content unlocked, meaning the player doesn’t have to grind their way through weapon levels. Unlocked content can include weapons, skins, camos, and Operators – all available via hacked accounts.

Advertisement

Read More: New Warzone feature tells you when hackers are in your game

Activision have since clamped down on the issue, with several online markets now claiming to be “sold out.” However, Discord messages revealed in the report say different.

“Since accounts are in short supply due to security measures changing, we’ll now be offering a variety of unlock services. In short, we can help you unlock pretty much anything in [Modern Warfare / Cold War],” read a message in the Discord, reviewed by VICE.

Another Discord admin wrote a message saying, “I wish I got any good news, so far none 🙂 [Call of Duty] market is pretty much f**ked in terms of lobbies and accounts.”

Advertisement

Read More: Best Milano 821 Warzone class loadout

When asked about whether or not stocks will be returning soon, for hacked accounts, one admin replied: “Never.”

With fewer hacked accounts on the market and an improved captcha system to ban cheaters in a speedier fashion, it looks like a series of serious anti-cheat measures are already having a big impact on Warzone.

Many fans will hope it stays that way, too.