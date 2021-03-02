Ace Asim: How the CoD Pro stunned his former team - Dexerto

The CDL Super Week had a story of redemption unfolding in an impressive way after New York Subliners’ Obaid ‘Asim’ Asim stunned his former team, the Minnesota RØKKR in a 3-0 fashion.

In the 2020 campaign, Asim was one of the stronger parts of the RØKKR’s lineup. But the league saw a major shift in rosters after Cold War’s 4v4 format forced every team to make some changes.

One of those changes saw Asim getting dropped by the org before eventually teaming up with James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks on the newly-shaped Subliners roster.

While the project is still coming together, Asim was firing on all cylinders in his game against MIN. On Map 1, Asim was a nuisance all over for Preston ‘Priestahh’ Greiner, Michael ‘MajorManiak’ Szymaniak, and the rest of the RØKKR.

Asim led Subliners with 22 kills and 5 deaths on a quick Hardpoint map that ended with a 250-62 scoreline. And it was much of the same in the next game of S&D.

Asim, along with Conor ‘Diamondcon’ Johst, throttled the RØKKR’s attempts at a site and eviscerated their defense, shutting out the team 6-0.

But no single player makes up a team. While Asim cooled off in the final map, the rest of the Subliners showed up in a huge way to cap off the series against the Canadians former team.

Asim’s recent form in the CDL has been propelling the Subliners to better results and something fans hope will keep up as the season goes on.