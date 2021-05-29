aBeZy reveals FaZe's secret weapon - Dexerto

One half of the Tiny Terrors, one quarter of the Atlanta FaZe, and one happy camper — Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris is very confident in his team’s CDL 2021 changes.

Speaking with Reverse Sweep about FaZe’s vibes in the team house, aBeZy revealed why the team has gelled so well: “The vibes are always great, we’re all very good friends.”

Then, touching on the teammate who receives the most “slander,” McArthur ‘Cellium’ Jovel, aBeZy explained why he’s a key ingredient to the club: “It’s always a good time between everyone on the team and Cellium, because he’s just hilarious.”

