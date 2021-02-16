aBeZy, Kenny & Shotzzy: Top 10 Moments from CDL Opening Weekend

Black Ops Cold War is certainly no stranger to burst fire weapons, particularly those of the assault rifle kind. However, there is also one SMG that shares this firing pattern. Here are all the attachments you should be using to unleash the KSP 45’s full potential.

The KSP 45 may not be your go-to SMG in Black Ops Cold War, especially when the likes of the MP5 and MAC-10 dominate the category. However, despite being a three-round burst weapon, the KSP 45 offers great damage and decent range. Only one burst is needed to drop an enemy in close-quarters engagements, while two are needed at mid-range.

This deadly gun blends both AR and SMG playstyle together, making it a great choice for those that want to remain competitive across all distances. In order to help you get the most out of the KSP 45 in Black Ops Cold War, we’ve created a loadout that will help you secure more kills in no time.

Best KSP 45 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Here’s how you need to kit out your KS5 45 SMG to dish out the most damage across all ranges.

Attachments

Barrel: 10.5 Reinforced Heavy

Body: SWAT 5MW Laser Sight

Underbarrel: Front Grip

Magazine: 42 RND

Stock: Tactical Stock

Secondary

1911

Throwables

Stimshot

Semtex

Field Mic

Perks

Perk 1: Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask

Perk 2: Assassin + Scavenger

Perk 3: Ninja + Ghost

Wildcard

Perk Greed

Whether you prefer to seek out close-quarter firefights or take down foes in mid-range engagements with deadly precision, then this KSP 45 loadout will enable you to do just that. The 10.5 Reinforced Heavy increases the SMG’s effectiveness at range and bolsters its bullet velocity.

Combine this with the horizontal recoil control from the Front Grip and you have an extremely accurate SMG. While the KSP 45 will still struggle to outgun the game’s meta assault rifles, you’ll at least have a fighting chance. After all, being able to take down mid-range targets in just two bursts is hardly anything to scoff at.

Meanwhile, the SWAT 5MW Laser Sight improves the gun’s hip-fire accuracy. Mobility and ADS speed remains a big part of Black Ops Cold War, especially when you’re playing on maps like Nuketwon ‘84. After all, being able to accurately kill any targets without ever looking down your gun’s sights is always going to be a bonus.

The 42 RND mags ensure you have plenty of ammo when it comes to snagging those game-winning multi-kills. Lastly, the Tactical Stock increases aim walking movement speed, enabling you to keep on your toes and quickly sweep those corners.

This loadout uses Perk Greed, which allows players to take six perks. The combination of Flak Jacket and Tactical Mask will keep you safe from any explosives and noxious gas. These perks are important for most loadouts, but especially hyper-aggressive ones that prefer the run and gun approach to combat.

Read More: Best Black Ops Cold War weapons to use in Warzone

Assassin enables you to shut down any enemies that are currently on killstreaks, while Scavenger keeps your ammunition reserves healthy. Lastly, Ghost and Ninja keep you hidden from pesky enemy spy planes and silences your footsteps.

In terms of equipment, we’ve chosen the standard Stimshot, Semtex, and Field Mic items. Having the healing from Stimshot will keep you fighting, while the Field Mic allows you to pick up on any enemy movements.

So there you have it, an extremely deadly and versatile KSP 45 loadout. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel