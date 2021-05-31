Abezy explains how Tiny Terrors duo with Simp almost never happened - Dexerto

Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr and Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris, also known as the Tiny Terrors, are one of the most formidable duos in Call of Duty history — but it almost never even happened.

Ever since they joined together in the Black Ops 4 season, Simp and aBeZy have been putting just about every opposing team in the blender.

There may never have been a more dominant SMG duo in Call of Duty esports, and the accolades they have collected together — Major event wins, hundreds of thousands of dollars won and a world championship — only bolsters that claim.

They seem now like they were destined to play together, making light work of the very best Call of Duty players in the world, but it almost never even happened.

While talking with Dexerto for Reverse Sweep, aBeZy revealed that the CDL could look completely different right now, as his duo with Simp was never originally meant to happen.

Following the World War II world championships, aBeZy said he got hit up by eUnited, FaZe Clan, and Splyce. “I was like, ‘I gotta go to FaZe,’” he said. “That was my first option, and that whole thing kind of fell through. That’s where I wanted to go and it just didn’t happen.”

He continued: “eUnited was my last chance to get on a pro team, but Alec [Arcitys] told me if they weren’t my first choice, they didn’t want me. Then Burns called me and told me they still wanted me. I got on the team and we won Playoffs and Champs!”

Had aBeZy joined FaZe Clan at the start of the Black Ops 4 season, who knows what would have happened going forward?

Of course, it’s possible they end up uniting under one banner at some point, but it definitely would have altered the last few Call of Duty seasons drastically.