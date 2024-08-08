Abandoned Warzone rifle is “hitscan” at every range but there’s a catch

A Modern Warfare 3 Marksman Rifle is “hitscan” at “infinite ranges” in Warzone. However, there’s a bit of a catch to harnessing its true potential.

When the Modern Warfare and Warzone cycle got underway, the battle royale’s meta was pretty open. Sure, it’s closed up a bit now and you’re unlikely to win if you’re not using the Static-HV, STG44, or AMR9, but it wasn’t always that way.

Weapons like the MCW 6.8 – not to be confused with the normal MCW – had been on the fringes of the meta early on. Sure, it slipped away quickly, but it had its moment in the sun.

Well, Warzone guru WhosImmortal has highlighted the marksman rifle again as it has one of the best times to kill.

“This thing can basically be built out to be hitscan at infinite ranges if you want to. It is very, very good at being a semi-auto spray and pray melt machine,” the YouTuber said, noting the marksman rifle has an 826 ms TTK in fights around 62 meters.

The big catch on the MCW 6.8 is that you are bound to use the 6.8 Wraith spire point rounds. The unusual ammo type buffs the rifle’s bullet velocity by 49%. That is something that WhosImmortal notes probably should have been nerfed by now, but it hasn’t, so crack on.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Ammunition: 6.8 Wraith spire point rounds

Magazine: 60-round mag

Timestamp of 6:20

“Takes a little bit of getting used to but, man, this thing is so fun to use because of how easy it is to stay on target and put players down so quickly,” the Warzone guru concluded.

As per WZRanked stats, the marksman rifle is the 95th most popular gun in Warzone, but that shouldn’t be the case. The TTK isn’t as big a gimmick as some others that we’ve seen in the past.

So, drop into the firing range, get to grips with the MCW’s semi-auto, and you too can be deadly at any range you want.