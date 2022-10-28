Abandoned Vanguard SMG is still one of Warzone’s deadliest weapons

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Looking to use a different gun in the final few days of Warzone? It could well be worth revisiting a Vanguard SMG that has long been forgotten by players.

With Warzone 2 only a few weeks away at this point, Call of Duty fans have been diving into the original battle royale and getting it quite the send-off.

The recent Season 5 Reloaded update made a number of underrated weapons viable again, including plenty from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War. These have, naturally, risen up the ranks over the last few weeks, but the meta is still pretty Vanguard-heavy.

However, there are still a few weapons that were dominant in the early days of the Vanguard integration that have fallen away over time. That includes the Owen Gun, which is actually still finding success despite its limited usage recently.

Best Owen Gun loadout for Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

That’s right, the Owen Gun is still one of the deadliest weapons in Warzone despite the fact it’s fallen well away from the meta. The stats from WZRanked back that up too.

The SMG might only have a lowly 0.22 pick rate, but it actually has a top-ten win ratio, clocking in at 3.69. In terms of its kill/death ratio, the Owen Gun is in the top 15 for that too, with an above-average 1.11 K/D.

What’s interesting about the Owen Gun is that the loadout pretty much stays the same on both fronts. While some weapon builds vary wildly for K/D and win rate success, it’s only the barrel that changes on the SMG.

Treyarch/Activision The Owen Gun was once the second most popular SMG in Warzone.

If you’re looking for the best win rate class, then the Hockenson 142mm Rapid barrel is the way to go. The K/D build, however, takes the popular Gawain 188mm Shrouded barrel instead.

The rest of the setup is the typical Owen Gun build, so you should have all the necessary attachments unlocked. It’s well worth running again, even if only for a few matches.