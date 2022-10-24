Abandoned Vanguard AR has “best TTK” in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

If you’re searching for a loadout to use in Warzone that’ll send the battle royale out with a bang, you may want to revisit an old friend from Call of Duty: Vanguard – the AS44.

With Warzone 2 right around the corner, plenty of Call of Duty fans are putting together their last few wins in Warzone 1 and reflecting on the memories that the battle royale has provided over the last few years.

Given that the Season 5 Reloaded update gave some old weapons a bit of a new shine, it’s the perfect chance to revisit some old favorites. The likes of the M13, MP5, and Mac-10 have been doing some damage, and they’re not alone either.

While it might be a Vanguard weapon, the AS44 has certainly slipped down in terms of usage over the last few months, but it still maintains the best TTK in the battle royale – and is perfect for mid-range fights.

Best AS44 loadout in Warzone Season 5

The assault rifle was highlighted by Warzone guru WhosImmortal in his October 23 video, with the YouTuber noting that the weapon is “elite” right now.

“The best TTK in the game frankly. This thing is elite. You could build this for max TTK and it has absurdly ridiculous recoil, but it’s unmatched up close if you build the more practical loadout,” he said. “It is perfect for mid-range gameplay and gun fights, where it is almost unbeatable.”

That more practical loadout involves a few favorite attachments: the MX Silencer, Carver Foregrip, Kovalevskaya 615mm barrel, and Hatched Grip. Though, there is also space for the ZAC 12B custom stock and G16 2.5x scope, while Disable and On-Hand are the perks of choice.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: Kovalevskaya 615mm

Optic: G16 2.5x

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Stock: ZAC 12B custom

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 round

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Perk 1: Disable

Perk 2: On-Hand

Timestamp of 4:00

As noted, the AS44 is certainly going under the radar. Despite the fact its TTK can be as low as 488ms provided you hit a headshot or two, it only has a 0.27 pick rate according to WZRanked.

With Warzone 2 around the corner, that pick rate isn’t likely to inflate all that much. Though, it is worth trying for one last ride, especially with its “next level” power.