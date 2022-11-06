Abandoned Vanguard AR dominates Warzone win rate despite meager pick-rate

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Warzone is well into its final season but the surprises keep coming. This time around, a forgotten Vanguard AR is climbing the win rate charts despite not being picked often at all.

There have been a wealth of great guns that have been left behind by the Warzone meta. From the once-great FFAR to the flaming shotguns of year one, nothing sticks around forever.

However, not all of these classics have completely fallen off. Many have simply just been edged out by better competitors that have minor advantages or that complement other weapons in the meta better.

That’s largely what happened with this Vanguard menace, but the players who never dropped it are now collecting wins at an astonishing rate.

Vanguard Volk boasts astonishing win rate despite being a sleeper pick in Warzone

According to WZRanked, the Volkssturmgewehr is way overperforming compared to its pick rate in the current state of Warzone. This super mobile Assault Rifle is winning 4.90% of matches that it is used in, but players are only picking it in 0.43% of all lobbies.

This win rate puts it solidly in the top three, behind only the Gorenko and UGM-8, and slightly ahead of the Marco 5.

This gun is not only a heavy hitter in custom loadouts either. The Legendary version of the gun that drops from supply crates is absolutely lethal in close-quarters situations, and it comes with a scope, meaning it can be used as the primary pickup on a map like Fortune’s Keep where most of the action is happening at mid range or closer.

For anyone looking to give the gun one last run before the arrival of Warzone 2, check out our best loadout guide here.