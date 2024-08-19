Abandoned MW3 AR has “phenomenal” Warzone TTK in Season 5

One of Modern Warfare 3’s formerly most popular assault rifles is a top option in Warzone again ahead of Season 5 Reloaded. However, it has been totally forgotten about by players.

Whenever the Warzone devs release a new seasonal update, the battle royale’s meta gets shifted. Weapons get buffs and nerfs, prompting popular options to fall by the wayside while others rise up.

In previous season, the Holger 556 had been one of those top options. Warzone gurus hailed it as one of the fastest killing guns around, as well as versatile across different game modes and play styles.

The assault rifle had been a key part of the meta in Seasons 2 and 3, but nerfs have seen it totally drop off. However, it is still a “phenomenal” choice in the battle royale.

That is according to Warzone expert WhosImmortal, as he highlighted the Holger in his August 17 video. “The only drawback to this thing is its magazine capacity. Other than that, its control is great, its damage is great. Even though its mag capacity isn’t awesome, its damage per mag is competitive,” he said, noting the gun has a “phenomenal” TTK to boot.

Obviously, you’ll want to bump that magazine capacity up a bit but you’re limited to a 40-round mag. That is the only ‘crutch’ attachment as you’re free to tweak things a little. The YouTuber’s use of the JAK Glassless Optic is totally preference-based and you could take the Nydar Model 2023 instead.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Barrel: Chrios-6 Match

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Magazine: 40-round mag

Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain

Timestamp of 4:38

As noted, the Holger was one of Warzone’s best options previously, sitting comfortably in the meta a few seasons back.

According to WZRanked stats now, the AR is the 44th most popular gun in the game, which is a fair way off its actual ability.

With Season 5 Reloaded just around the corner, it could be in for a nice boost. But, we’ll have to wait and see.