There is an Assault Rifle from Modern Warfare 2 that brings back the vibes of the iconic Kilo in Warzone, but everyone is overlooking it.

Over the last few months, a number of different guns from Modern Warfare 2 have made an impact on the Warzone meta. Sure, their Modern Warfare 3 counterparts still run things, but there are a few older options that can still compete.

One of the most iconic guns from MW2, the ISO Hemlock, may have been completely abandoned by players, but the battle royale’s developers haven’t been sleeping on it. The assault rifle was actually buffed in Season 4 as its minimum and mid-damage profiles were increased.

Despite the AR’s damage modifier for arm shots also being buffed, the Hemlock has still been in the dumps when it comes to being used. However, FaZe Swagg has shone a light on it because of it resembles the Kilo 141 from Modern Warfare 2.

Swagg described the Kilo as being one of the “craziest guns of all-time” and noted that the Hemlock is feeling exactly like that these days. Even though he dropped 27 kills with the gun during a game on Rebirth Island, however, he couldn’t quite secure the victory.

Muzzle: Casus Brake

Barrel: Fielder-T50

Optic: JAK Glassless

Magazine: 45-round mag

Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain

As per WZRanked stats, the Hemlock clocks in as the 56th most popular gun in Warzone. That is a far, far cry from the days when it sat comfortably in the top spot.

For some players, there isn’t any rescuing the Modern Warfare 2 guns, even despite the fact some of them have been getting buffs recently.

However, if you take a punt on them, you might just find yourself having some fun. The likes of the Hemlock and Lachmann Shroud, have such a familiar feeling that you slip quickly back into feeling like you’re revisiting better days.