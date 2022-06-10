Abandoned Cold War SMG is one of Warzone’s deadliest weapons

One of Black Ops Cold War’s most recent additions is proving to be one of the deadliest SMGs in Warzone, however, nobody is really using it anymore.

As Raven Software have shaken up the Warzone meta over the last few seasons, most players have made Call of Duty: Vanguard weapons their go-to, regardless of whether they play on Caldera or Rebirth Island.

Weapons like the STG44, Cooper Carbine, and Type 100 have been helping players rip through their enemies and stack up wins. Though, there are a handful of places in the meta for guns from Modern Warfare. The HDR and Kilo 141, for example, have been getting a bit of love recently, even if they’re not as popular as their Vanguard counterparts.

When it comes to weapons from Black Ops Cold War, you’re likely only going to see the XM4 or Milano getting some regular airtime. However, you may want to consider using the UGR again.

That’s right, the UGR – which was introduced to Cold War and Warzone with the Classified Arms update – has proven to be one of the deadliest weapons around.

As per WZRanked stats, the Cold War SMG sits inside the top 10 when it comes to overall K/D with a 1.09 rating. It also has an impressive 3.49 win ratio – which is right on the heels of the much-loved Owen Gun – so skilled players are seeing success.

However, the weapon just isn’t being used by many others. It currently has a measly 0.19 pick ratio in Warzone, which puts it right around the likes of the Fennec, P90, and DP27 – and you never see those in Warzone anymore.

Best UGR Warzone loadout for K/D

Barrel : 14.5″ Liberator

: 14.5″ Liberator Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Grip

: Spetsnaz Grip Optic : Visiontech 2x

: Visiontech 2x Stock : KGB Skeletal Stock

: KGB Skeletal Stock Magazine: Explosive Flechettes

What’s interesting about the UGR is that, not too long ago, some players complained that it was actually “broken” and needed nerfing – even though its pick rate is pretty rock bottom.

It remains to be seen if more players will give it a bit of love in-game, but those that are already using it are getting decent success. So, why not follow their lead?