6 players to watch during CDL Paris

Paris Legion will host their first ever Call of Duty League this weekend, so take a look at the players who are set to make an impact on the server.

Minnesota RØKKR’s Home Series event was undoubtedly the most stacked event of the Call of Duty League’s inaugural season. With Flordia Mutineers seeing off the top three in the standings to claim their second CDL title of the season, they’ll be looking to be the first team to claim back-to-back event wins.

With both Empire and FaZe out for revenge, CDL Paris is shaping up to be another jam-packed weekend of Call of Duty action. But who are the stars primed to shine the brightest? We take a look at the six players to keep tabs on this weekend.

Joseph 'Owakening' Conley (Florida Mutineers)

Owakening made his Call of Duty League debut during CDL Minnesota, where he replaced Chance ‘Maux’ Moncivaez on Mutineers’ starting lineup. Despite all eyes being on the 19-year-old, the pressure of the big names didn’t phase him as he led Florida to their second title of the season.

The youngster racked up the most kills at the event (365) while maintaining a 1.12 K/D ratio across all events. Considering that he posted those numbers against the three best teams in the league (per the current standings), that is one impressive feat. Can Owakening continue his incredible start under the Mutineers’ banner at CDL Paris?

Anthony 'Shotzzy' Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)

Despite a shaky start to the season, Shotzzy has been steadily rising to the occasion and improving week after week. Before the season got underway, Shotzzy was tipped to be one of the hottest talents — and he’s now living up to the hype as he’s proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the server.

Despite falling short in the semifinals of CDL Minnesota, Shotzzy ended the weekend with a 1.23 K/D while running riot on Hardpoint, as he chalked up an average of 73 seconds in the hill per game.

Dallas’ hotshot was consistent across all game modes throughout the weekend, but really came into his own in respawn, with his movement on another level to everyone else’s in the server. If the Empire wants to strike back from their early exit, then Shotzzy will need to be on top of his game yet again.

Austin 'SlasheR' Liddicoat (OpTic Gaming Los Angeles)

SlasheR has been at the helm of OGLA’s impressive turnaround from their early-season woes. After a role change with Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell, Liddicoat is now running rampant with a more familiar weapon in his hands.

OpTic’s Main AR was arguably the MVP of CDL Seattle, where he seemed to be finding his groove once again. There were times where the former world champ showed glimpses of the SlasheR of old — going on killing frenzies that left his opposite number completely helpless.

After sitting on the sidelines during RØKKR’s Home Series event, the 25-year-old will be eager to get back to winning ways and prove that OpTic can be contenders at the season’s curtain caller.

Lamar 'Accuracy' Abedi (New York Subliners)

Standing in the way of SlasheR and co., will be Subliners’ Main AR. After a roster shuffle, the Subliners are another squad who appear rejuvenated in the second half of the season. Despite adding the talents of Makenzie ‘Mack’ Kelley to their ranks in a bid to boost their slaying power, Accuracy has been putting in the hard yards around the objective.

Out of all of the players to start the season, Accuracy has the highest average hill time in Hardpoint (75 seconds), alongside securing an average of six flags per game in Domination. If the Subliners want a seat at the CDL winners table, then they’ll be counting on Abedi to step-up once again.

Preston 'Priestahh' Greiner (Atlanta FaZe)

Despite maintaining consistent form throughout the season, Priestahh had his worst event of the season at CDL Minnesota. After chalking up a 0.82 K/D while struggling to clock in any objective work, Greiner didn’t seem to be at the races.

There’s no doubt that when Priestahh is playing well, FaZe are absolutely unstoppable. Given just how integral he’s been to FaZe’s win thus far this season, the 21-year-old will be looking to bounce back during Legion’s Home Series.

Denholm 'Denz' Taylor (Paris Legion)

Denz has been Legion’s frontman this season. As the only player on his squad with a positive kill swing (+173), to say he’s been putting the team on his back would be an understatement.

While the European outfit have only made it out of groups once so far, they will be looking to change that during their Home Series. There’s no doubt that Legion’s Main AR will be at the forefront of that narrative, but can he hold his own in a stacked group?

Each of these players have something to prove at CDL Paris, which is primed to be one of the most thrilling events of the season.

Stay tuned into our CDL coverage to ensure that you don’t miss a minute of what is set to be a jam-packed weekend of Call of Duty action.