6 most underrated weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone

Loadout drops offer players unprecedented battle royale weapon customization, but what are the most underrated weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone? Here, we break down the best weapons in the game, that most players won't be running.

As with any battle royale, a few weapons have quickly risen to the top of most Warzone players' lists. The M4A1 and Grau are dominating assault rifle picks, while the MP7 and MP5 rule the SMG class at the moment.

However, away from the conventional choices, some weapons are criminally underrated and can get players out of sticky situations. Here, we pick the six most underrated weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Kar98k

When it comes to sniper rifles in Warzone, two rule Verdansk - the AX-50 and HDR. The Kar98k, however, is a viable alternative thanks to its much faster handling and ADS. While not as powerful as either of the aforementioned weapons, it can be used much more as a marksman rifle, rather than to eliminate players across the map.

The viability of this weapon depends on how it's used. If you charge opponents with it, expect to die swiftly. If you keep your distance and play sensibly, it can rip through enemies' armor at medium to long ranges.

Kilo 141

The Kilo 141 can compete with a Grau or M4A1 in the right hands. While not as recoil-free as the Grau or down-right powerful as the M4, attachments can make a big difference to this weapon.

Throw a Monolithic Suppressor and a heavy barrel on the Kilo, and its recoil becomes instantly more manageable. Pair this with the gun's high fire rate, and you should find yourself able to hold your own at medium range against any other AR.

PP-19 Bizon

The biggest strength of the PP-19 Bizon is its incredibly large magazine. In Warzone, particularly in team-based modes, the 64-round magazine will enable you to stay in the action for much longer, without the need for reloading.

It does not have the damage of the MP5, but its manageable recoil and magazine capacity make it a seriously underrated SMG in Warzone, perfect for close range engagements in squad-based modes.

P90

Modern Warfare's P90 is potentially the most underrated weapon on this list. The FORGE Tac Retribution barrel, paired with the Monolithic Suppressor and the gun's natural 50-round magazines, makes this a challenger for best SMG in Warzone.

While the MP5 and MP7 currently rule the close-range meta, many players are quickly discovering how lethal a P90 can be up close. It will struggle at anything over medium-range, but if you haven't given this a go yet, be sure to try it out next time you drop into Verdansk.

Bruen MK9

LMGs in Warzone can be hit or miss depending on the situation. If players are pre-aiming an unsuspecting enemy, they can be top-tier. However, their handling and mobility is often detrimental to their viability in Warzone.

One LMG that manages to surpass this is the Bruen MK9. While not as fast as an assault rifle, its damage and lack of recoil make it an incredible weapon at longer ranges. Pair this with large magazines and a surprisingly fast reload time, and the Bruen is one LMG you'll want to try out.

RAM-7

The RAM-7's versatility is perhaps its strongest trait. It can outclass an SMG at longer range and ARs at close range. This versatility means you can easily run a sniper rifle as your second weapon, because you've already got something of an SMG/AR hybrid.

We'd recommend attachments that buff its range and some optics, to keep you in the fight at all ranges. It might not be a game-changer, but it can certainly hold its own against most weapons in Warzone.

What weapon have we missed from our list? What is the most underrated weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone?