6 guns that Warzone needs

Warzone has rocketed to popularity since its launch in March of 2020 and we have put together a list of classic weapons that could fit right into the battle royale.

The first gun on our list is Modern Warfare 2's Intervention. Renowned for its speed and power, the sniper was the go-to choice for trick shotting in the popular Infinity Ward title.

Next up we have the Honey Badger from Ghosts which was very popular in public matches during the game's lifespan. The weapon had an integrated silencer which would be very strong when it comes to Warzone as you'd stay off the radar.

Following this, we have another cult classic from Modern Warfare 2. The ACR is one of the most accurate rifles in CoD history and also packed a punch along with it. The weapon would give the M4A1 and Grau a run for their money if it joined the Warzone party.