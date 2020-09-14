5 weapons Black Ops Cold War could bring back

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal has given fans a good look at a number of guns, but there are a few fan-favorites yet to be revealed. Here are 5 weapons we want to see make a return in Treyarch’s upcoming shooter.

Black Ops Cold War aims to bring plenty of exciting new game modes, maps, perks, and deadly new weapons. With the game taking place during the early 1980s, there are a number of iconic guns we’d love to see make a return – after all, the very best CoD games always feature a few familiar faces.

The multiplayer reveal showcased 17 weapons and this number is expected to be expanded upon when the game launches later this year. While it’s still early days for Treyarch’s upcoming title, we’ve compiled a list of 5 Black Ops weapons we want to see return in Cold War.

Enfield

The SA80, more commonly known as the Enfield is a British assault rifle that was first used in 1985. Early prototypes of this light support weapon were floating around as early as 1976, but it was only during the mid-80s that it began to see action.

While the Enfield wasn’t the best assault rifle in the original Black Ops, it did boast superior handling thanks to its fast aim down sight speed (200ms).

Boasting clean iron sights and a methodical fire rate of 750 RPM, the Enfield excelled at killing targets across mid to long-range engagements. This British assault rifle may not be the first weapon you think of when picturing the Cold War, but it is one gun we’d love to see make a return.

Galil

While eagle-eyed fans have spotted the Galil in Black Ops Cold War’s trailer, we haven’t actually seen any gameplay of it. This Israeli made assault rifle shares similarities to that of the Soviet AK-47, offering a robust and reliable design that works in many environments. Unlike the Kalashnikov, the Galil also boasts greater accuracy and was built to match that of the M16 and FN FAL

It was this accuracy and reliability that was shown in the original Black Ops. In fact, the Galil absolutely dominated the virtual battlefields back in 2010. This assault rifle was capable of killing an enemy with just three bodyshots and two well-placed headshots, making it an absolute monster. To make matters even better, the Galil’s vertical recoil was incredibly easy to mitigate and allowed players to beam their foes across all distances.

This deadly assault rifle has been featured in every Black Ops, so we’d be surprised if it doesn’t make an appearance in Cold War.

M60

The M60 is one of the beefiest LMGs ever to grace our screens and Black Ops Cold War could see it return.

This monolithic monster was adopted in 1957 by the US military and still remains in service to this day. However, this LMG was famously used during the Vietnam War and while the latest title is set to take place during the 1980s, we do get a flashback of Woods and co’s return to the jungle.

Black Ops’ M60 featured a massive 100 round magazine (200 with Extended Mags), moderate penetration, and highly damaging bullets that could kill an enemy in two to three hits depending on the range. Despite its high recoil and 9.7 second reload animation, this LMG was an absolute beast in multiplayer.

Olympia

Modern Warfare’s 725 proved just how devastating double-barreled shotguns could be, so it’s only right that Black Ops Cold War features its own satisfying shotgun. The Olympia (Rottweil Skeet Olympia 72) was produced in West Germany in 1972 under Italian manufacture, Fratelli Gamba. In Black Ops, the Olympia fires up to eight pellets per shot and can kill an enemy with just one shot to the head or chest.

While its kill potential in close-quarters fights is unparalleled, it does struggle during ranged engagements. In fact, the Olympia deals no damage past fifteen meters. This may seem like a huge downside, but the return of shotgun secondaries could make this shotgun viable should it return.

Python

The Colt Python is a .357 Magnum caliber revolver that saw use in 1955-2005 and was widely used by American law enforcement.

However, most CoD fans will know that this lethal revolver was used by CIA operative, Alex Mason. Not only was this sidearm extremely deadly in the campaign, it was also the go-to secondary for those looking to tear a hole through their enemies.

Being able to kill a full health enemy in just two hits in close-quarters fights is huge, especially when you pair it with a sniper. We still fondly remember the days where players would run around with akimbo Python’s on Nuketown, cleaning up the entire map with deadly blasts to the chest. Bringing back the Python would certainly make a lot of fans happy, so long as Second Chance doesn’t rear its head again.

