5 most popular perks in Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s meta loadouts are constantly shifting, but there are few perk combinations that remain popular. We discuss which perks you should use to dominate the competition.

Custom loadouts are a big part of the Call of Duty franchise. Not only do they allow players to kit their favorite guns out with the best attachments and game-changing perks, they also have a huge impact on your overall survivability. After all, Warzone’s Verdansk map is a dangerous place.

To help you increase your kill count and win rate in Warzone, we’ve selected five of the most popular Lootshare perks. These abilities have been dominating both the competitive and casual meta, so you’ll want to give them a try if you haven’t already.

1. Amped

Utility-based perks have always been popular options in Call of Duty, so it makes sense that 75.3% of Warzone’s playerbase use the Amped perk. Amped makes switching between weapons a lot faster (excluding pistols and knives). As you might have guessed, this perk works wonders with Overkill.

Being able to quickly switch from one primary weapon to another is huge, particularly in Warzone when you often find yourself outmanned. Getting caught reloading or slowly switching to your secondary can lead to many frustrating deaths. Amped also significantly minimizes the downtime of using certain equipment, further reducing the chances of you getting caught putting down a claymore or Trophy System.

2. Overkill

Being able to carry two primary weapons is always going to be useful, especially if you wish to have a loadout that can deal with multiple engagement ranges. This meta-defining perk drastically increases your kill potential, making it a must for those that wish to remain competitive in every firefight.

This perk gives you a huge amount of choice when it comes to building the perfect loadout. Of course, the majority of players use Overkill to give them access to the MP5 as a secondary, but it can be used for literally any primary weapon. Currently, 73.3% of Warzone players are using Overkill, making it one of the most popular perks in the entire game.

Some players may opt to use another perk, though. This is because once you kill an enemy, the chances are they'll have that second primary you're looking for anyway.

3. E.O.D.

Explosives are a big part of Warzone. Whether you’re defending a building with your squad or driving along the Verdansk’s roads, there’s a pretty big chance you’re just seconds away from being hit with semtex or C4. Not only is dying to explosives incredibly frustrating, but it’s also rather unavoidable.

However, the E.O.D. perk mitigates the effects of Warzone’s explosives. This increases your survivability against Claymores, C4, Proximity Mines, and the game’s various grenades. The vast majority of loadouts utilize C4, so having a perk that can reduce its effectiveness is huge. It’s certainly not hard to see why 61.6% of players use the E.O.D. perk.

4. Ghost

Reaming hidden from enemy squads is always going to be beneficial, especially in the late-game where a single UAV can cost you the game. Intel is everything and knowing the exact location of an enemy squad will enable you to get the jump on them. While it can be tempting to run Overkill, you’ll often find custom loadout guns that you can use as secondary.

The majority of players will use their UAVs and Heartbeat sensors to spot players in the final circle, but if you use Ghost, you’ll remain hidden from their prying eyes. Ghost was incredibly popular back in earlier seasons, but now it only has a 21.9% usage rate in the current loadout meta. Consider picking this perk up if you’re tired of getting your stealthy plays ruined by enemy intel.

5. Cold-Blooded

Much like the perk Ghost, Cold-Blooded keeps your hidden from AI targeting system and thermal optics. Recon Drones are pretty common in Warzone and getting spotted by one can quickly lead to a deadly ambush. While you’ll still get seen by these pesky recon bots, you won’t get targeted by them. To make matters even better, thermal optics won’t be able to detect the heat from your body.

Thermal optics may not be as popular as they were back in Season 1 – in fact, only 18.7% use this perk. However, if you’re aiming to run a stealthy loadout, then Cold-Blooded is a must. This perk really comes into its own when used with Ghost’s anti-detection ability.

If you use these 5 perks in Warzone, you’ll be able to secure more kills in no time. Make sure you follow @DexertoIntel for all the latest Call of Duty news and updates.