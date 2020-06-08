4 features Warzone desperately needs

Activision may have delayed the release of Warzone’s Season 4 update, but we’re still excited to see what content updates drop in the future. Here are five things we want to see added to Modern Warfare's battle royale title.

Warzone’s blisteringly fast kill times, highly customisable loadout drops, satisfying killstreaks, and addictive gunplay makes it one of the most unique entries in the BR genre. Of course, like all good battle royale games, Warzone needs a constant stream of fresh content updates and unique modes to keep players invested.

While Modern Warfare and Warzone’s highly-anticipated Season 4 update isn't coming as soon as some would like, we’ve put our heads together and come up with four things we want to see added to the battle royale mode. Whether you’re curious to see what Warzone content could be added in the future or simply waiting for Season 4 to release, then be sure to check out the article below.

1. Return of classic guns

The Call of Duty franchise first graced our screens back in 2003 and since then, players have fought their way through the gritty battlefields of WWII, stopped a nuclear cold war, taken down terrorist regimes, and even ventured into the very depths of space. Each Call of Duty game has introduced a wave of new weapons, attachments, cosmetics, and killstreaks that fans can equip themselves with when venturing into the highly competitive multiplayer arenas.

As a result, there have been a vast number of historical, modern-day, and futuristic guns added to the franchise over the years. While Warzone's current arsenal of deadly weaponry is nothing to frown at, we'd love to see some iconic Call of Duty guns return to the scene.

Fortunately, our prayers might have been answered as we've heard rumours that Black Ops' iconic Galil is set to return in Modern Warfare's multiplayer update, so there could be a very good chance that we see other fan favourites make their way over to Warzone. After all, we'd love to run around Verdansk with our trusty Thompson SMG at our side.

2. Dynamic weather conditions

Battle royale fans have wanted dynamic weather conditions for ages and while PUBG has toyed around with various climate conditions, we’ve yet to see other battle royale games take the same leap – after all, Modern Warfare’s multiplayer already has night variants of maps like Azhir Cave, Hackney Yard, Gun Runner, and Rammaza.

While these maps may not feature any new content, the added veil of darkness really helps bring a new dynamic to the overall gameplay. Having a night time mode for Verdansk would allow for some brilliantly chaotic moments, particularly when you never know who is lurking in the shadows. Watching enemy tracer rounds light up the sky, hearing nearby footsteps, and jumping at shadowy silhouettes would be as exhilarating as it would be terrifying.

For example, weather effects that reduce player visibility would call for the use of NVGs (Night Vision Goggles), laser pointers, thermal optics, and Flash Grenades. Having various weather effects would also force players to adapt their current playstyle, drastically switching up the current meta and creating new opportunities for different weapons/attachments to truly shine.

3. Seasonal events

Apex Legends and Fortnite have proven just how popular seasonal events can be, so why can't CoD do something similar? For example, a Halloween event could see the return of Call of Duty's beloved zombie mode. However, instead of simply taking down waves of the undead, players could be tasked with navigating their way through the flesh-eating hordes that inhabit Verdansk, while also duking it out against enemy squads. Players could even take on the role of the zombies themselves, converting those they kill into deadly cannibalistic corpses.

Modern Warfare’s Infected game mode has already toyed around with this idea before, so we’d love to see something like this added. After all, there are plenty of game modes available in Modern Warfare’s multiplayer, so creating a spin on some of these and implementing them into Warzone would certainly help bring a fresh dynamic to the game.

4. Further map updates

Warzone players have recently been busy opening the various bunkers dotted around the map, collecting the rare loot inside and scrutinising every detail in order to uncover the game’s secrets.

The opening of a few bunkers may seem like a small thing, but it’s this kind of change that helps keep the map interesting for new and veteran players. Epic Games and Respawn are constantly adding, removing, and even destroying vast sections of their battle royale maps, so we’d love to see Verdansk receive the same treatment.

For example, Warzone’s Gora Dam could begin to crack under the pressure as the frozen reservoir begins to thaw, leading to a catastrophic event that sees vast sections of the map partially destroyed or flooded. Not only would this make for an awesome in-game spectacle, it would also drastically alter the way players traverse their way around Verdansk.

New aquatic vehicles could even be introduced to further supplement this change, creating exciting new gameplay experiences and unique interactions. The possibilities are seemingly endless and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for Warzone.