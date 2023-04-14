3D printed Damascus Kar98k brings Warzone Verdansk favorite to real life

With a lot of disappointment over the direction that Warzone 2 is currently taking, one player decided to pay homage to the original title by 3D printing a Kar98k with the Damascus camo, and it’s genuinely incredible.

Warzone 2 has divided players for months at this point, ever since it launched, but many have stopped playing and taken to calling out the devs over the state of the game.

This was amplified even further by the Season 3 update, following which streamers had even been getting death threats for “overhyping the update.”

While some players have opted to go back and play Warzone Caldera to get their fix and try to enjoy the battle royale again, content creator Wash went one step further, bringing OG Warzone to the real world.

After 3D printing a Kar98k, looking exactly like the original one from Modern Warfare 2019, Wash then spent 15 hours painting it to give it the perfect Damascus camo look.

Damascus was one of the highest tiers of camo available to unlock in Modern Warfare 2019 and Warzone, requiring gold camo on every single weapon in the game. It was highly revered and when you saw someone using it, you knew they had grinded to earn it.

After receiving mass support from the playerbase and other streamers, Wash revealed that he does do some commissions, so before long there may well end up several of these real-life Damascus Kar98s cropping up as fans of the game buy them up.

Wash said he’ll likely hang it up in his stream room, certainly a unique ornament that will impress viewers, but also suggested he might do a giveaway for it.