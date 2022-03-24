How to watch $25K Toronto Ultra Warzone Payout event: Streams, schedule, teams

The latest $25,000 Toronto Ultra Warzone Payout event is all set to close out March with a bang and we’ve got the full rundown on all there is to know, from players competing to where you can watch.

$25,000 prize split among top four teams.

Double-elimination kill-race format.

16 Duos dropping into Caldera.

Toronto Ultra’s Warzone Payout series is back for another round. As high-stakes events begin to wind down in March, this $25K tourney comes just hours out from the $100K Caldera Challenge finals.

As expected, all the usual suspects are expected to compete, as Warzone’s finest look to take home another chunk of change for their efforts.

From when it all kicks off to who’s competing, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of all we know thus far.

$25K Toronto Ultra Warzone Payout: Streams & Schedule

The latest Toronto Ultra Payout event is set to kick off at 3PM EST | 12PM PT on Monday, March 28. While there’s no telling how long the double-elimination bracket may take, it’s safe to expect a full afternoon of action.

As always, the $25K tournament will be streamed live on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel. Though no different from usual, fans can tune into their favorite players directly, as all competitors are required to stream their POV.

$25K Toronto Ultra Warzone Payout: Format & Prize Pool

The $25K Toronto Ultra Warzone event features a standard double-elimination kill-race format. 16 Duos are set to clash in Caldera as players push for the most kills possible in every map.

While $25K is on the line, only the top four teams will walk away with cash in their pockets when all is said and done. Below is a quick breakdown of the full prize pool payout:

1st Place – $12,500

2nd Place – $7,500

3rd Place – $3,000

4th Place – $2,000

$25K Toronto Ultra Warzone Payout: Players & Teams

Given the caliber of this Warzone event, the scene’s top streamers and pros are all lining up to compete. The biggest names like Aydan, Tommey, and Swagg are just the tip of the iceberg.

Although a confirmed list of Duos is yet to be made public, Aydan appears to have spilled the beans early. A draft was held in Ultra’s Discord server and the full list of 16 Duos is seemingly as follows:

Advertisement

ShawnJGaming & Fifakill LEGIQN & Scummn p90princess & HusKerrs Swishem & Aydan Overgirl & Tommey bearpigcentral & JoeWo IMAngelikaa & Newbz Royalize & Almond BobbyPoff & ZLaner FiveByFive & Destroy iSmixie & SuperEvan Unrational & Jukeyz Nickool & Booya bbreadman & Apathy exzachtt & Rated Swagg & Slacked

We’ll be sure to update you here if any changes are announced ahead of the event.