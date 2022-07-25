How to watch $250K CoD Challengers Finals 2022: Streams, schedule, teams, more

Brad Norton . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

Call of Duty Vanguard is closing out with a $250,000 amateur tournament as eight teams from around the world are set to compete in the CoD Challengers Finals 2022 event. From when it kicks off to a look at the squads involved, here’s all you need to know.

The Vanguard era is finally drawing to a close. As the CDL winds down with its annual Champs event, so too does the Challengers scene below it.

$250K will soon be up for grabs in the final amateur tournament of the year as eight teams from four different regions are set to lock horns.

Before it all gets underway, be sure to brush up on all there is to know about the CoD Challengers Finals 2022 event.

CoD Challengers Finals 2022 YouTube stream & schedule

The 2022 CoD Challengers Finals tournament is set to get underway from Thursday, August 4 and run through until Saturday, August 6.

Rather than featuring on the main Call of Duty League YouTube channel, this year’s event will instead be streamed on the smaller Challengers channel. We’ll be sure to embed the dedicated stream here once action gets going.

This will be the only way to watch the action unfold live as players will not be sharing their own POVs directly.

CoD Challengers Finals 2022 format

After a year of mostly online play around the globe, eight teams from four regions are set to descend upon Los Angeles for the LAN Finals.

A double elimination bracket is locked in, with each series being a best of five. No different from usual, just Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and Control are in focus with the standard mix of Vanguard maps.

$250,000 is up for grabs making it one of the biggest amateur events of the Vanguard cycle. Below is a quick breakdown of the prizing split.

Placement Prize 1 $100,000 2 $60,000 3 $40,000 4 $20,000 5 $10,000 6 $10,000 7 $5,000 8 $5,000

CoD Challengers Finals 2022 teams & players

With eight teams from around the world all set to compete, the 2022 Challengers Finals features a mix of international talent that used to be commonplace at major events prior to franchising. From EU’s finest to the top APAC squad, below is a full look at every team locked in for the Challengers Finals.

Region Team Players North America Ultra Academy NA Vikul, Hicksy, Scrappy, Assault North America Iron Blood Gaming Brack, Classic, Exceed, MohaK North America Team Exposed FeLonY, Clayster, Prestinni, Venxm Europe Ultra Academy EU Beans, Furiious, Vortex, Weeman Europe Team WaR Denza, Maple, WarDy, Harry Europe AYM Esports JurNii, EriKBooM, YaKo, SupeR Latin America D1 Gaming Aaron, Traixx, Couti, ZooNer Asia Pacific PointBlank Jazhn, CronusKun, Immense, Lymax

With action getting underway soon, be sure to check back as we’ll keep you updated with full results here throughout the event.