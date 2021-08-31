How to watch $20K Code Red Women of Warzone event: stream, schedule, teams

The final Warzone tournament of August is almost here as $20,000 will soon be on the line for the Code Red Women of Warzone event. From when it all kicks off to the big names competing, here’s everything you need to know.
- $20,000 prize pool on the line
- 32 female captains
- 2v2 format in Buy Back Quads
In a month that was full of high-stakes Warzone tournaments, one final event is set to close things out. $20,000 is up for grabs in the latest Code Red competition and we’ve got everything you need to stay on top of the action.
Code Red Women of Warzone: Streams & Schedule
The latest Code Red Warzone event is expected to have a hub stream directly on the BoomTV Twitch channel as things get underway. This hub stream should keep you in the loop as teams battle it out, though you can always tune into your favorite players directly as well.
Duos will be dropping into their first games at 1PM PT on August 31. As the format features a double-elimination bracket in public lobbies, there’s no telling how long the event may run for, though it’s safe to expect a good few hours of entertainment.
Code Red Women of Warzone: Format
Throughout this $20,000 tournament, Duos will be joining one another and dropping into the Buy Back Quads playlist. These teams will then split in each lobby and race to secure as many kills as possible.
Winning Duos move on through the upper bracket while losing Duos have a chance to regain in the lower bracket. With 32 Duos expected to compete in total, this should pave the way for many unique matchups.
Only the top three Duos will walk away with their pockets loaded, however. Below is a quick breakdown of the final prize pool.
- 1st – $10,000
- 2nd – $6,000
- 3rd – $4,000
Code Red Women of Warzone: Teams & Players
While many specific Duos are yet to be confirmed, we do have some big names to go off.
From FaZe Kalei and her partner ZLaner, to Smixie, SenseiSwishem, and more, Verdansk is sure to be sweaty for duration of the event.
Just some of the talented captains for the Code Red Women of Warzone event!@iSmixie | @p90princess | @PIPANIE_ | @lMAngelikaa |@_brittneyraines | @KaleiRenay | @thedandangler | @SenseiSwishem
It's going to be a great day of Warzone!
🗓️ 8/31 @ 1pm PST pic.twitter.com/kECR3aC25q
— BoomTV (@boomtv) August 30, 2021
We’ll be sure to keep you updated here as the full list of Duos is locked in.