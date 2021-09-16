2023 Call of Duty: First details of Treyarch’s next CoD revealed by leaker

Despite Treyarch’s next CoD release being over two years away, the first details for their next title in the series, expected to release in 2023, have been revealed by a leaker.

While 2021’s CoD release titled Call of Duty: Vanguard is not even released yet, details of the 2023 CoD release are already emerging from a well-known leaker in the community.

The next game after Vanguard, developed by Infinity Ward, which is said to be codenamed “Project Cortez” releasing in 2022, is reportedly a sequel to the fan-favorite 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but looking even further ahead, leaks for the 2023 title have emerged.

Following the usual three-year studio cycle between Sledgehammer, Infinity Ward, Raven Software, and Treyarch, 2023’s title will be developed by the masterminds behind the Black Ops series, Treyarch.

The typically reliable leaker, Tom Henderson, has claimed to have some early details on Treyarch’s next entry in the CoD series.

The leaker claims that Treyarch’s next title will be a “semi-futuristic” and “boots on the ground” game for the 2023 release.

Treyarch's next game is also semi-futuristic (boots on the ground) if you want 2023 info 😂 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021

Fans of the jet packs and futuristic settings may have to wait even longer for the return, with the leaker claiming we’re sticking with boots on the ground for a little while longer.

This will probably not come as much of a surprise though, given how controversial the jetpack games were previously.

With the release being so far away, details can still change, but the studios tend to work on the games years and years in advance, so the main points of the game will already be ironed out.