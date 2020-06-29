200 player Warzone lobbies coming in Modern Warfare Season 4 Reloaded

Infinity Ward are gearing up to bring massive 200-player lobbies to Warzone in the Modern Warfare Season 4 Reloaded patch update on June 30.

From what was already an impressive number to begin with, Warzone’s player cap of 150 will increase by a third of what it already can manage when it lets 50 more contestants create mayhem on Verdansk.

Advertisement

Although, the update isn’t going to affect every playlist. The 200-player Warzone game type will be seen for a limited time in Quads, meaning there will be a total of 50 teams vying for positioning as the circle closes in on its final spot.

“This new player count makes Warzone an even bigger Battle Royale experience, so get ready to drop in alongside 199 other members of this millions-strong community to cause havoc!” Activision said in their Games Blog post.

Advertisement

Season 4 Reloaded was announced for June 30, but will come to players’ consoles and PCs on June 29 at 11 PM PT / 2 AM EST / 7 AM BST.

Read more: Karma lays out conditions to return for CoD 2020

Matches in Battle Royale Quads are going to be hectic, and will surely see some of the best players vying for world record kill counts when the expanded mode finally hits the live servers.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Before giving a full briefing on the expansion to Warfare lobbies, the Call of Duty Twitter posted a teaser that sparked excitement among players.

Advertisement

We're gonna need a bigger plane. pic.twitter.com/cz0Ym7JFiN — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 29, 2020

The announcement comes after multiple indications that the 200-player game mode was in the world at Infinity Ward. Studio Head at Infinity Ward Patrick Kelly said in March that the devs were internally playing with the mode.

Later, an untimely screenshot gave evidence of a BR 200, Plunder 200, and BR Juggernaut game types. Most of those have now been confirmed, while Plunder 200 was not confirmed in the June 29 announcement.

Read more: Best FN Scar 17 loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

The devs sounded excited for the battle royale’s 200-player mode, and said that it would “fundamentally change the battle in Verdansk” in the blog update.

Advertisement

Modern Warfare Season 4 Reloaded is going to add a heap of new content for the current era of the game, one that will pit hundreds of Warzone players against each other.