14-year old Warzone player carries his Dad to new Duos World Record

Published: 6/Jan/2021 11:28

by Alex Garton
A 14-year old Portuguese streamer and his Dad have set a new kill record for Duos in Warzone. It’s fair to say the young sharpshooter carried the team to victory as well, picking up 61 of the 79 kills in the game.

Breaking a Warzone kill record is incredibly difficult and a challenge for even the best Call of Duty players, especially in Duos. Both members of the squad need to be playing perfectly and even then, it may not be a match that allows you to get as many kills as you would want.

Well, a 14-year old streamer has proven that you can carry a player to a Duos kill record if you’re talented enough at the game.

The 14-year old streamer picked up 17,000 damage in the record match.

Warzone Duos record broken with 79 kills

To be a record breaker, you have to be ruthlessly aggressive and be on the lookout for any players to take down. That’s exactly how 14-year old streamer Bruno ‘Nistaf’ Silva smashed the previous record and carried his dad to the victory. In a single match, the young prodigy picked up 61 kills and dealt over 17,000 damage. In total, the pair managed to reach 79 kills, breaking the previous feat of 76.

There’s no doubt Nistaf has a talent for the game at a very young age and looks to have a bright future in Call of Duty. We reached out to his dad, BabaYuki, and asked him when he realized his son was incredibly skilled at FPS’s: “He has thousands of hours in Minecraft, but also put time into PUBG, Apex Legends, and Fortnite… that’s where I saw his real talent”.

BabaYuki even revealed the pair didn’t realize they had broken the record until someone told them: “We did not know it was the world record… we just saw at some point of the game that we were split up and that he could break his own personal record of 48 kills.”

It’s fair to say breaking the Duos kill record on Warzone is a great way to start 2021. From here, it will be interesting to see what Nistaf can achieve, and whether he opts to begin participating in tournaments.

Either way, it’s a massive achievement for a 14-year old and by the looks of it, he’s only just getting started.

Scrapped Warzone finisher would have let players teabag their enemies

Published: 6/Jan/2021 7:57

by Brad Norton
While Activision has seemingly scrapped this content, leaked footage has revealed what a proper ‘teabag’ would look like as a Finishing Move in both Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Finishing Moves are all about adding insult to injury. You need to stand directly behind an opponent to get one going, meaning you’ve really outplayed your opposition. While most are harmless, some can really get your enemies seething.

Whether it’s having your pet dog come in to get the kill, or Captain Price flicking a cigar on the corpse of his foe, there’s a lot you can do to get on people’s nerves. Modern Warfare provided dozens of these unique animations that can be used across regular multiplayer and Warzone’s battle royale experience.

Some have certainly toed the line in the past, though leaked footage has shown that Activision once wanted to go well beyond that line. It turns out they had a fully animated teabag emote ready to go.

Labeled as the ‘Bag ‘Em’ Finishing Move in the game’s files, the unreleased animation has you properly embarrassing your target. After stabbing them in the back, your enemy falls to the ground face up. From here, your chosen Operator politely crouches over them, chopping their crotch all the while.

It’s the age-old insult brought to life. Rather than mashing the crouch button to quickly teabag, this animation would have really let you assert dominance. 

There’s no telling why it was never properly released into the game. Though the Finishing Move has seemingly been present in Modern Warfare’s files since Season 3. Developers put the work in to craft the unique animation but it hasn’t yet seen the light of day.

Perhaps it was deemed just a little too crude for the general public. Or maybe it’s being held for a future update down the line. Only time will tell if it ever makes it into Warzone.

Teabagging has been a staple in gaming culture for many years now.

As with the development of any game, there’s always plenty of content cut throughout the process. Though this animation seems completely finished. So Activision had intended to release it at some stage.

For now though, you’ll just have to do things the old-fashioned way. If you’re looking to ridicule your enemies, there’s nothing like some tactical crouching to get the job done.