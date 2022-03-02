100T Tommey frustrated as duo Almond oversleeps another Warzone tournament

100 Thieves Warzone star Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren pulled out of the $100k Caldera Challenge tournament on March 1 when his teammate, Almond, overslept — and aired his frustrations during a Twitch stream.

Tommey and Almond are one of the longest-standing duos in Warzone, dating back to the early Verdansk days and — alongside TBE trio Edy ‘Newbz’ Juan — have achieved unparalleled success in the Call of Duty battle royale.

Tommey and Almond are the 1st and 4th highest earners in the game respectively and, especially since the switch from Verdansk to Caldera, have been almost unstoppable.

Tommey decided to pull out of the $100k qualifier on March 1, though, after Almond failed to wake up in time to get some reps in — and he revealed his frustration with how frequently it’s happening.

Advertisement

Esports pros and struggling to maintain a good sleeping schedule is a tale as old as time. During the final days of Verdansk, Minnesota ROKKR Warzone player Rasim ‘Blazt’ Ogresevic overslept for a $400k World Series of Warzone tournament, with his duo Charlie ‘MuTeX’ Saouma promptly dropping him to find a new teammate.

Now, Blazt’s ROKKR teammate Almond is in the firing line for the same problem, as Tommey explained before kicking off a watch party for the Caldera Challenge tournament instead.

“The last three tournaments in a row, Ben has either woken up or got on five minutes before the tournament, or 15 minutes after the tournament, which is today,” he explained. “It gets pretty annoying to wait and see, or not even have to warm up with the person you’re playing with in the tournament.”

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He then revealed that he had already contacted the organizers to say that he could find a replacement duo or let Almond play with a pick-up, and when Almond did awake, said that he’s not playing it.

Adding that he’s “pretty fed up of having to just sit around and wait to see if someone’s awake or not,” it definitely seems as though there’s a rift in the TBE camp.

Almond, ultimately, didn’t qualify through to the main $100k tournament. Whether this affects the duo going forward remains to be seen, but it’s fair to say that they’re the best duo in Caldera, so this might have made things much for their opponents.